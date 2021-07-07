Bitcoin, Blockchain and Influencers

As of January 2021, there are approximately 4,000 cryptocurrencies with a collective value of more than 1.5 trillion dollars. It seems that more are created almost daily. Regardless, some were created as a joke with cute little dogs as their mascot while others were created to provide a real purpose. These digital assets have skyrocketed with the amount of attention they receive from all walks of life and geographic location. Anyone with an internet connection using their phone, tablet or computer can access them.

Social media has played a huge role in the growth and popularity of Bitcoin, as well as many other tokens. When influencers on social media first came about some years ago, they were primarily famous people in music, modeling, T.V. or movies. It’s come a long way since then. Today we see scholars, engineers, politicians, and your average teenager posting or tweeting to the massive followings.

These new age influencers can have a huge impact on what happens in the blockchain space. They can swing the pendulum in either direction with their words. Some of them look at it as an opportunity to share information and to educate. Others use their influence as a power play to manipulate.

Here are some of the key influencers in the blockchain space, positive or negative, in no specific order:

1. Elon Musk (@elonmusk) Elon is probably most known for his highly successful companies Tesla and SpaceX, however he has been a major effector for both Bitcoin and Dogecoin with his sometimes-whimsical tweets.

2. Craig Wright (craigwright.net) Wright is the creator of the BSV (the real Bitcoin) blockchain and Chief Scientist at nChain. There is probably no one better to follow to get firsthand information than the person who wrote the Bitcoin white paper.

3. Vitalik Buterin (@VitalikButerin) Vitalik is a programmer by trade who went on to be the co-founder of the Ethereum. His vast knowledge of blockchain is only surpassed by the number of social media followers which currently hovers around 1.5 million.

4. Jimmy Nguyen (@JimmyWinSV) Jimmy is Founding President, Bitcoin Association and one of the most outspoken advocates of BSV, the native form of Bitcoin. Most recently, Nguyen took part in the CoinGeek Conference Zurich as both a speaker and moderator. Jimmy spends his day immersing himself in the Bitcoin technology to better understand its massive scalability and offerings.

5. Ben Armstrong (@Bitboy_Crypto) Ben has nearly 4 million followers combined in between his social media accounts. He started out on YouTube as a coach and investor then gained most of his following on TikTok where he posts informational Bitcoin videos. All of this attention has gained him success as a respected crypto influencer.

Its highly suggested you follow several influencers to stay better informed on what’s happening in the world of digital assets. You can find a great deal of information on your own by visiting Bitcoin for Beginners. This is a great starting point for newcomers to the blockchain space. There’s also plenty of news and other information there for those looking to enhance their existing knowledge.