9 Blancpain Watches You Should Include In Your Collection This 2020

Blancpain is generally regarded as the oldest watchmaking brand in the entire world that dates back to 1735. It was founded by Jehan-Jacques Blancpain, who started his first-ever workshop in his upper-floor home located in Villeret. His death doesn’t conclude the successful journey of Blancpain. Jehan-Jacques Blancpain’s great-grandson continued his legacy by introducing the newest watch production method.

Along with this, he also introduced the cylinder escapement, which was considered as one of the major innovations of his time. Despite the death of the last family member, the brand was still secured by new associates. Up until today, Blancpain watches continue to impress millions of people worldwide with its appealing attributes. Check out these finest Blanpain timepieces that might be the best Christmas gift for your family, friends, or relatives.

Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe Ceramic

One of the latest timepieces from Blancpain Fifty Fathoms that comes with an all-black design that will surely captivate your friends’ eyes. The whole aesthetics suit any male’s wrists. It features a band material design to give user’s comfort. The watch is also water-resistant, best for any underwater activities.

Villeret Quantième Complet 40mm

This is one of the most appealing timepieces under Blancpain. Villeret Quantième Complet 40mm features an attractive white silver-tone hand dial with Roman numerals. The watch also prides itself on displaying day and date in separate windows. Gratified users are pleased with its durable stainless steel case, and with its classic all-black leather strap adds to its whole aesthetics.

Fifty Fathoms Meteor 43mm

Among all the popular watches from Blancpain, Fifty Fathoms Meteor 43mm is one of the most eye-catching models. The watch satisfied thousands of users worldwide with its classy all-black dial and canvas strap. You will surely be amazed at its fancy, elegant appeal. Not to mention its meteor grey color aesthetics that will surely add to the whole chic design.

Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe 43MM

When it comes to all-black Blancpain watches, Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe 43MM should be on your leading list. The watch features the most attractive all-black hand dial with a black fabric strap that will surely give you a feeling of comfort and peculiar style. It also features 300 meter-water resistance, making it suitable for people who love underwater adventures.

Villeret Ultra Slim Automatic

One of the latest Blancpain watches that will surely hook your man’s attention. Its stainless steel material case, white-colored dial, and leather band make it perfect for every man’s wrist. This belongs to the latest luxury watches that also prides itself on promising users a 100 feet water resistance.

Calendrier Chinois Traditionnel

The first-ever watch in Blancpain history that proudly features the traditional calendar of Chinese. The significant features include zodiac signs, double hour indication as well as the intercalary months, phases of the moon, and other essential characteristics that undoubtedly made the watch worth buying. The whole case is platinum with a back sapphire, making it more in-demand each year. The stock each year is only limited to 20 pieces. Thus, it would be best if you grab yours now.

The Ladybird

Blancpain’s Ladybird marks history as the first smallest round women’s watch in the whole world. It was introduced in 1956 and crazed the public with a feminine and chic appeal that will make your jaw drops for a moment. In 2016, people were also too much overwhelmed with the 60th Ladybird’s anniversary version, featuring a modern Caliber 6150 movement. The modern model is also regarded as one of the smallest in the world.

Mille Et Une Nuits

Featuring 467 diamonds and 18-carat white gold, Mille Et Une Nuits is one of the best and elegant luxury watches for all women. The watch also prided itself on offering a mother of pearl dial with dazzling 38 rubies and 48 diamonds. For only $142,598, the entire universe of elegance will be totally yours.

Villeret Shakudo Ganesh

Inspired by a Japanese shakudo, Blancpain proudly introduced Villeret Shakudo Ganesh to the public that will surely give you a new taste of fashion. It mainly uses the traditional art elements from India and Japan, giving the watch unique and classic characteristics.

One of the best things about the timepiece is its Ganesh-inspired dial enclosed by detailed ornamentation. The watch surface features the finest gold threads with a red gold case and an alligator leather strap, making the watch a perfect match for various occasions.

Final Thoughts

With its unique and appealing characteristics that promise all watch enthusiasts worldwide an incredible experience, there’s no doubt why Blancpain is one of the most popular brands in the watchmaking industry. Either you opt for sports or a luxury watch, Blancpain offers you a fabulous collection, from Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe Ceramic to its Villeret Shakudo Ganesh. Most of the models are in limited edition. Thus, you should keep yours now and make it as your newest fashion statement.