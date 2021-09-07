Blockchain and Ride Sharing: Why is it significant?

On-demand ride-sharing apps are becoming increasingly prevalent among the travelling public around the world. Consumers are ready to pay on-demand ride-sharing operators for simplicity and a lesser price rather than hailing taxis. Nonetheless, the industry is not without its difficulties.

Recognizing and resolving variables that entice and repel passengers is critical for ride-sharing service suppliers. Stakeholders may create a customer-centred ride-sharing app using blockchain-based transportation solutions, allowing them to maximize customer-attracting aspects while tackling those that drive them to switch service providers.

People around the world are facing difficulties in the ride-sharing industry, where blockchain takes the entry to relieve them from a great burden. Some of the major problems faced by passengers in this industry are-

Payments to Intermediaries are Expensive-

When a customer books a ride in the present situation, an email is sent to the company, which then allocates a driver for the route.

The service providers impose a 10-20% surcharge on the overall price in this procedure. As a result, it is expensive for the consumer, while the driver receives pay after a compensation reduction. Furthermore, the existence of intermediaries between a driver and a passenger results in additional expenditures.

Visibility is lacking-

Due to the obvious absence of transparency in the old, centralized processes, many drivers fail to understand how all these businesses operate. Anyone who ever used a ride-sharing service, they have probably heard about peak rate concerns. Riders and drivers equally receive no justification for sudden price rises because a ride-sharing corporation includes complex unclear responsibilities.

There are no data protection or confidentiality mechanisms-

Keeping the safety and confidentiality of information on drivers and riders is a huge challenge for businesses. Even though corporations spend lots of money on identity verification, the number of cases of fraudulent identification continues to rise daily.

With such growing problems the ride-sharing industry has to shift its technology towards blockchain for the awesome benefits with much fewer dysfunctions. Some of the eye-catching advantages are-

Transactions that are quick, safe, and effective-

Drivers and passengers can communicate directly over the blockchain’s distributed platform. It reduces the additional costs incurred as a result of the use of several middlemen.

Privacy protection Standards have been Enhance-

The restrictions created in smart contracts ensure that drivers do not indulge in any unlawful actions by generating a suitable ranking for passengers. Riders can then choose whether or not they would like to take a trip with a specific service provider.

Economic activities that are simplified-

Using the concept of a decentralized car-sharing system, everyone can make money with their vehicle. Because there are no middlemen, people with modern technology and a safe modern car have more advantages.

Customer Loyalty Programs that are Greater-

Blockchain-based technology can track customer and driver activities and award them with points. They can redeem and utilize those points as money within the loyalty program. Integrating rewards around their shopping, dining, transportation, and entertainment demands, for example, will encourage customers to adopt cryptocurrency. It will also let many enterprises participate in a joint crypto-ecosystem. Permissioned participants will modify their accounts when a user redeems reward credits.

Identity Management Improvements-

Passenger and driver personal verification is simple with blockchain-based authentication. It’s related to the shared network’s accessibility of irreversible data. Users can have confidence in the identities of those who use ride-sharing systems. By giving strong encryption keys for security against potential incidents and exploitation of data, blockchain seeks to reduce identity fraud. Individuals should be confident in their identification while hiring or enlisting vehicles.

Conclusion- Blockchain technology is a relatively virtual, distributed system. It holds information across a decentralized number of servers with a permission-basis overview of all content rather than centralized servers. Blockchain technology is the future of the car-riding industry. One can check the website named- primebit profit to get an overview about blockchain technology and bitcoins.