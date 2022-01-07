We are all surrounded by the internet and wireless connections, which have made the world a global village. However, keeping yourself secured and your privacy maintained is a challenge due to modern-day cyber threats.

Virtual private networks (VPNs) are a solution, as they can easily protect you from online threats by successfully masking your IP. However, one of the main things is whether the VPN apk that is installed on your smartphone is killing your performance or not.

This can be a bigger issue if it is really impacting the overall performance of the phone and not only the internet. Thus, in this article, we will take a look at the effect of virtual private networks on smartphone performance.

If you’re interested in learning all this, keep on reading!

Can a VPN Impact Performance of a Smartphone?

A VPN might sound a complicated stuff to most non-technical people out there. The moment they hear about traffic encryption and IP masking, they tend to think that it is too complex and it will surely require too much processing.

However, things are pretty different in reality. These virtual private network apps are connected to servers that do all the encryption and IP masking jobs irrespective of the device you are using.

These servers are well maintained and protected from all kinds of threats and hacks. Therefore, if your smartphone can connect to these servers and perform its normal tasks, then chances are your VPN app won’t have any impact on the performance of the phone.

When Does a VPN Degrade the Phone’s Performance?

Take the case of an Android user who is using a Google Pixel phone. The first thing you will notice is that your phone will be consuming more battery when connected to a VPN.

The reason behind this is that your phone is connected to the internet, which has to download all the applications, apps, updates, and so on. So, it is obvious that a VPN will cause more consumption of the phone’s battery.

Similarly, in the case of an iPhone user, he or she will notice that the phone will consume more data when connected to a VPN. The reason behind this is again the same. The phone needs to connect to the internet and download all the applications, updates, and so on.

Therefore, it is obvious that a VPN will result in more data consumption.

With that being said, we would also like to say that not all VPNs are the same. Some are better than others. However, if you do not care about the extra consumption of data and battery, you can use VPN apps that are optimized for smartphones.

Some VPN providers also have apps that are specifically designed for Android phones.

What is the Impact of a VPN on Battery?

It is pretty obvious that a VPN will result in more consumption of your phone’s battery. However, this depends on a few factors. The first factor is the number of connections that your phone makes to your VPN server.

If your phone connects to many servers, then it will be using more of its battery. However, if the phone connects to one or two servers only, then it is highly unlikely that it will affect the battery life.

The second factor is the speed at which your smartphone is connecting to the internet.

Summing up, you can say that a faster connection to the internet results in better performance, and vice versa.

The third and final factor is the type of data that your phone uses. If your phone is downloading a lot of data, then the chances are that it will use more of its battery. On the other hand, if it is simply browsing the internet, it will consume fewer data.

To Sum it all Up

So, after reading all of the above discussion, we hope you have learned that not all VPNs can affect your smartphone’s performance. Only the poorly coded ones and those with congested and least number of servers will be more likely to cause an issue.

Apart from that, a bad VPN can cause your phone to drain more battery and consume more data. It is because it sends a lot of requests which requires both power and data.

Therefore, it is obvious that a good VPN is one that does not affect your phone’s performance in any way. With that being said, if you have already decided on using a VPN app for your phone, then do not worry about any performance issues.