Can Apps help you become a Better Musician?

Modern technology is awesome! It is estimated that over 3.5 billion people living on this planet own a mobile device that connects them to the internet, meaning almost half the world’s population can download apps.

There are apps available for all kinds of different things nowadays. Many of which are designed for people to improve their lives. Some people use them to learn a new language, others download them to meditate, while plenty of people use apps to help them become better musicians. Learning to play a new musical instrument can prove extremely challenging, and most of us need all the help we can get. Thankfully, there is a wide range of easy-to-use apps that can help musicians improve.

Although there were tools available to help musicians get better before the internet became widely available, there are so many options out there these days there seems to be more people learning how to play instruments than ever before. Music allows people to express themselves, and the ability to play an instrument or to be able to sing is a true gift. Modern technology has revolutionized the way we create and appreciate music. Most budding artists use music apps on a regular basis for many different reasons.

Apps that have Chords and Tabs

Before the world became digital, finding chords, music sheets, and tabs for songs that musicians were eager to learn often proved extremely challenging. Although experienced musicians with an ear for music can often figure out the chords just by listening to a song, most people were not born with such an incredible gift. Instead, they had to spend hours going through music stores searching for the song they wanted to play. It was similar to searching for a needle in a haystack! Not only that, but a lot of these books cost a pretty penny too!

Nowadays, there are plenty of apps and websites with large libraries of chords, notes, and tabs making it much easier for people to find songs they want to play. So, instead of walking from music store to music store, all you have to do is search for Chords guitar finder to source whatever songs you wish to learn on the guitar.

A lot of these apps will only allow you to search for songs while connected to the web, however, once you have found the songs, most apps allow you to download them so you can look at them when you are offline. So, if you don’t have access to the internet all the time, you can download Badmoon on the rise chords without having a connection.

Apps to help you Record Music

To record your own music in a music studio can burn a large hole in your wallet, however, there are lots of apps and software packages readily available that allow you to record your own tunes without having to take out a massive loan from your bank. Some of these apps and software packages allow you to create professional and clean audio tracks from the comfort of your own home. Some recording packages that are available for Apple and Android devices allow you to do the following:

Record live instruments and voices: You can record and edit music onto your smart device with the help of an app. You might need to invest in a microphone and other equipment that connects with your device to produce the best quality sound. Sometimes, built-in microphones on smart devices don’t record clearly, however, there are plenty of affordable microphones and other recording products designed specifically for mobile devices that will help.

Add your own sound files and different audio effects: Being in control of the sound files and audio effects allows musicians to take their recordings to the next level. These are fun apps for those who enjoy recording and editing.

Edit your tracks: Being able to edit and mix your own recordings is awesome. You can easily improve the sound quality, crossfade between other sound clips and make your tracks sound incredibly clear.

Digital library: Some apps have a large digital library, and it allows the user to pick and choose different audio loops and tracks that they want to include in some of their recordings.

There are lots of Apps that are available for free, however, there are others that require a small fee before you can download the full version. Before you invest in a recording app, go online to check out reviews from previous customers. Also, see if there is a free trial or a limited option available. Some recording apps allow potential customers to try out their app before buying it.

Apps to Help you Tune your Instrument

One of the most frustrating things that happens to all musicians is when their instrument goes out of tune. If you are in the middle of a jam session or you are playing in front of people, this is one of the worst possible things that can happen. There are plenty of reasons why an instrument goes out of tune, so being able to rectify the problem as soon as possible is vital. For those who are new to learning an instrument, tuning it and keeping it in tune can prove extremely challenging and frustrating.

Whether you are learning how to play the guitar or you are a professional playing in front of a large crowd, tuning your instrument is very important. You can find tuning apps for almost all well-known instruments. Some will pick up the sound from your instrument through the microphone built into your smart device, and it will explain to you how to get the instrument back in tune. You may need to purchase a cable that connects your phone to your smart device. One issue that many people have is trying to tune an instrument in an area where they struggle to hear their instrument. To tune an instrument properly, you often need to be in a quiet environment, however, with a lot of these apps you don’t need to hear your instrument. It will pick up the sound through the cable so you don’t have to find a quiet area. If you are playing a live gig in a loud room, one of these tuning apps could prove very useful.

Conclusion

Although a lot of music apps available for download are completely free, others you have to pay for. Before spending some of your hard-earned money on an app, make sure you have all the equipment needed and that the app does everything you want it to do. Read the description of the app first and keep an eye out for the following:

Equipment: Find out if you need any equipment for the app to work properly such as cables, headphones, or microphones.

Customer service: If something goes wrong or if you have any queries, you might need an app that has good customer service to help you out.

Make sure the app is available for the device you have: check to see if the app you want to use is available for download on the operating system you have. Some apps are designed only for Apple devices, so see if the app is supported by your operating system before you start researching it.

Luckily, most music apps available for smart devices don’t tend to cost a lot of money. Plus, there are plenty of free apps available that are worth downloading too.