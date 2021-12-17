Can Landlords Ban the Use of CBD on Their Property?

Cannabinoid use has created a large group of CBD enthusiasts across the world. Many people use the product in various forms, including as a gummy or a topical cream. They often use CBD in their homes, but when renting a property, it helps to know if your property owner allows the use of the ingredient. We’ll dig a little deeper into whether property owners can ban the use of CBD.

Defining CBD

Before deciding if a property owner can ban the use of CBD in your home, it helps to know exactly what CBD (cannabidiol) is. The FDA and other health and regulatory organizations define CBD as one of 113 identified cannabinoids in cannabis plants. CBD makes up approximately 40 percent of a cannabis plant extract, along with tetrahydrocannabinol. Over 80 chemicals are found in the Cannabis sativa plant, and CBD is just one of these ingredients. CBD is obtained from a hemp plant, which is another form of the Cannabis sativa plant.

This plant has a lesser amount of the more widely known element of the cannabis plant, THC. As shown on web portals such as CBDNerds.com, CBD has a variety of applications, creating a thriving CBD industry. The ingredient is used in topicals, supplements, CBD oil, edibles, gummies, and capsules. In addition to personal use, many discussions about the medical use of CBD abound. Such discussions about the health issues CBD can aid with should be had with a licensed physician, who can supply the best medical advice.

Another important fact to remember about CBD is that it is different from marijuana on a few fronts. A lot of people don’t realize that CBD is only a single compound in a cannabis plant. Marijuana is a type of plant or plant material that has a variety of naturally occurring compounds. This includes both THC and cannabinoids. For CBD nerds, though, the question of where they can use CBD does arise in certain circumstances. Let’s dig a little bit into whether landlords can ban the use of cannabinoids.

Landlords and CBD

Let’s say you’re in the market to rent a multifamily property for your growing family, or maybe you’re seeking a single-family home or the comfort of apartment buildings. You reach out to real estate maestro David Lindahl for assistance with scouring the real estate market for the best deals possible. You want to keep a stable cash flow as you seek out a solid piece of real estate. An expert such as Mr. Lindahl will help you find a good deal without a lot of time searching. Now, let’s add a warning to this scenario: You are a CBD user.

Your main concern, since you don’t own the property, is whether a landlord can ban the use of cannabinoids in any form, as CBD oil, gummies, capsules, or topicals. The short answer is that it’s up to the landlord’s discretion if they allow the use of this product on their property. This can extend to apartment buildings, single-family homes, and multifamily properties. There’s no set law saying that a property owner or management company can or can’t allow CBD use. Whether a tenant is renting a home in Orlando, New York City, or Chicago, it all depends on the landlord’s discretion. If you get the okay, then you’re good to go. If CBD use isn’t allowed and you still use the product, then you stand the chance of being evicted. The right way to handle such situations is to be up-front with the owner of the single-family home or multifamily property you’re wanting to rent.

Research

When figuring out if a management company or individual landlord allows CBD use, do your homework. As mentioned before, take the time to see what is and isn’t allowed at your new rental property. Sure, researching important home-related matters, such as what landscaping company is available in your area or how much extra money you’ll need to pay the rent, is important. What’s just as important is seeing if your property manager allows your continued cannabinoid use to take place in their residence.