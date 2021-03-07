When people start to study sports betting and are interested in making their first bets, a very frequent question we receive is: “Can you bet with little money?”. In this article, we are going to answer you, Can you bet with little money in sports betting?. We are also going to show you what is the value you need to start your investments in betting.

Why should we start with little money?

When we are starting out and learning to place bets with long-term investment thinking, we know that we are most likely going to lose money. In betting, as in any other profession, it is necessary to specialize, learn to bet with value, find out which markets will be profitable, so that, finally, you start making money.

Most people already think of gambling with immediacy, thinking that they will start to win a lot of money. This is not how it works. Many even think about quitting their job to make a living from gambling. Not that this is not possible, the other way around! However, it is not easy how many think.

To start getting consistent, you need patience, discipline, focus, and perseverance. The road at the beginning is very difficult and you will only survive, and you will have time to learn if you start in the right way and the way we recommend.

End your bankroll bankrupt

This idea can be difficult to handle, but in fact, ending up in your bankroll or bankrupt is completely normal and everyone passes it. This is because we know very little about how markets work and how to work with them.

Be careful, we are dealing with an investment that can earn a lot of money. So it is best to start the right way. Be careful with greed, because you will surely think that you are going to win a lot of money, when, still, you do not know much how bets work.

Regardless of the amount of your investment, it is very possible that you will end up in bankruptcy. So the less you start, the less money you will lose.

How much money should I start with?

Starting with an investment of $ 50 is ideal because you can work with a value of $ 1, which represents a 2% percentage of your bankroll on each bet. It is a fairly good and sustainable percentage for good management of your bankroll

Another option would be to start with $ 25. With this amount, you can use the same percentage, which represents a value of $ 0.50. And so, you will keep the management of your bankroll.

Why should I use these values?

To start learning in the best possible way, you have to manage your money well. Therefore, we say that these values ​​are ideal and explain why:

It is extremely important that even at the time of learning: when you are learning about the markets – you understand where you can work better and where you feel most comfortable – that you have good money management as a basis.

Starting with good management of your capital will bring you many advantages. Among them, and perhaps the best of them is that you will have time to learn before you lose your initial investment. As we mentioned earlier, use 2% or even 1% of your bankroll on each of your bets. Even if you have losses in a row, you will have the opportunity to live experiences and various market situations that will provide you with a lot of learning and will prepare you for new situations

And why not use more silver?

If you don’t do good management and use, for example, 50%, 70% or even 100% of your money, one or a few bets will be enough for you to lose everything. And with this percentage you will have to make a new deposit, losing even more money. And worse: without having lived experiences and having had learning opportunities

Eye! Always remember that your money is your work tool and that if you lose it, you will not be able to work.

Hope you enjoyed the content! If you have questions or want to brainstorm on the topic, be sure to comment. Okay?