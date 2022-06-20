Undoubtedly, each graduate student periodically asks himself: “How to write a dissertation?”, As this qualification work will be the result of his studies. There are no standard rules here, as everyone has to write it themselves. It is an author’s work. In addition, the field of science leaves a particular imprint on the order and progress of work. What will be applicable to the applicant in the field of economics, only partially able to implement in practice a graduate student who prepares work in a technical specialty?

But, despite all the above, there are certain rules, following which you will be less and less likely to wonder how to write a dissertation and confidently approach the intended goal. Preparation of the dissertation involves advanced training of a specialist who receives a successful defense of the degree of candidate or doctor of sciences. The quality of the result of the defense largely depends on the beginning of work on the topic and on the author’s psychological readiness to become a scientist.

Useful tips to make the writing process easier

The main thing in writing a dissertation is to organize your time correctly, focus on creating scientific work, and mobilize all your strengths and abilities. So, there are some useful tips for a stress-free approach to writing an academic paper:

Set a goal. Imagine and evaluate your idea to write a dissertation as an already implemented project. What is it for you: a dream to get a degree at any cost or the embodiment of an idea that has long been nurtured and is now ready to implement it and describe the results of the study? With the second option, there is a chance to work on the research topic actively and purposefully.

Make a plan. Work on the dissertation must be consistent, so drawing up a work plan is necessary. Thanks to a clear picture of how and what should be reflected in the research work, you will know what your dissertation should look like in the end. From the very first days of work, you should have a clear and logically sound dissertation structure.

Prepare for publication 1-2 articles that reflect the specifics of your activities on the research topic. The materials may be purely practical but already indicate the issues that will lead to the topic’s relevance and the possible methods of solving the problem.

Try not to stop until you have finished the beginning of the chapter. Depending on the scope of the dissertation, you need to divide your work so that you can finish it in three weeks. Then, you will read, supplement and correct the remaining week. Follow the daily norm and do not deviate from the schedule.

Control the volume of written text. Even in the early stages of your work on the text, you need to focus on how much you wrote. It is necessary to adhere to a good volume of chapters and sections. For example, the “Introduction” should contain about five pages, a review of the literature about 20-25, research methods – 15, and the results and discussion should be about a hundred pages. These approximate figures are given without tables and figures. Their number for each dissertation can be completely different.

