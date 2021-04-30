Car Gadget Trends For 2021

From futuristic dash cams to impressive key locators, the car accessory market is wonderfully varied, and full of some cool products. With each gadget, your driving experience can be taken to the next level, and we’re here to guide you through the top car products that can improve your journey.

Key trackers

The first product on our top car gadgets list for 2021, is surprisingly one that doesn’t even go in or on your car. It may be easy to forget that your car keys are a vital part of your driving journey – just as easy as it is to forget where you put them!

One of the most commonly misplaced items is our car keys, but with an innovative Bluetooth-equipped piece of kit, you can easily track the whereabouts of your hidden keys. The Tile Mate tracker, for example, can be added to your key chain, and you either connect to an app to track them or you can ring it from your phone. It makes finding your keys easy, so you can be on your way in no time.

Portable jump starter

If you’ve been learning to drive recently, and have just passed your driving test, then this is the must-have gadget for you. As a new driver, you don’t want to be fumbling around with a pair of bulky jumper cables, especially if you don’t know what to do.

Likewise, if you’re an experienced driver who enjoys going on long road trips, you don’t want to be stuck with battery failure as you get into the full swing of your journey. It will be hard to find a better gadget for this situation than a portable jump starter.

The best versions of these handy little devices can hold a single charge that can jump your vehicle up to 20 times. Two impressive examples are the Arteck Car Jump Starter and the Clore Automotive Jump-N-Carry which has been on the market for 25 years, and includes advanced battery technology.

Dash cameras

Fitted cameras for your car are nothing new, but with developments in technology, we have seen new and innovative ways to keep you safe, which can be easily integrated into your car.

The best dash camera device should capture clear images as you drive, and some can now also record your GPS location in 4K, so in the case of an incident, you know exactly when and where it happened. When considering a purchase of this gadget, you should also look for devices that can easily transfer the footage to your computer.

Modern dash cams can now respond to voice commands, but it’s the new mirror dash cams that are the latest trend for 2021. For example, this type of gadget from Toguard features a touch screen, rear-view mirror with a dash cam, that includes five different viewing modes and recording capabilities of both the front and rear of your car.

Or why not try the YI Mirror Dash Camera? This one is easy to install, as it attaches over your current rear-view mirror, and also features an alert of potential fatigue, if you’ve been driving for more than two hours. Extra safe and a cool gadget – what more could you want?

Night vision systems

This next gadget is certainly something that seems super futuristic, but is available for drivers in 2021. These are versions of cameras that offer a night vision option, and sit nicely on your dashboard, offering a brighter view of the road ahead of you. Some also come equipped with a rear-view camera, where you switch views with a press of a button.

This impressive tech can use infrared to configure the images and sensors that detect differences in heat, whereas the Lanmodo Night Vision System uses light magnification to display the road on the screen in front of you, in full colour.

These really cool gadgets are a great to way to keep you more alert and aware of your surroundings, whilst you’re driving at night.