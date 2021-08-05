CBD Guide: Concentration and Dosing

When starting with CBD, many people want to know the recommended dosage to take. The most important thing you should understand is that there is no right or wrong CBD oil dose to consume. Every person is unique, and the same amount of CBD oil dropsmay provide completely different effects on two users.

This CBD guide will help you understand why CBD affects users differently and give you a general guideline for the best CBD concentration and dosing for you.

No matter the amount of CBD products you consume, CBD will never get you high. The legal CBD products available on the market must contain nothing above 0.3% THC (the cannabis compound that gets you high). This amount of THC cannot trigger any intoxicating or psychoactive effects.

What is the Right Amount of CBD to Take?

There is no official CBD amount set for users to consume to provide specific effects. CBD dosage depends on numerous factors like age, gender, body size, metabolism, and health.

Ideally, people with a bigger body size require to consume more CBD to experience the same effects. Similarly, men and patients need more CBD amounts. Another factor is the CBD concentration in your product. A high-dose CBD product will provide the desired effects in low doses.

Knowing the right amount of CBD dosage for your body/needs will help you enjoy the wonderful relief, calm, and peace that CBD offers. The best thing to experiment with different CBD doses and determine the amount that works best for your needs. Start with a minimal amount, and if it doesn’t provide the desired effects, you should move on to a higher dosage.

Sometimes, doctors may recommend an appropriate CBD dosage for their patients. Some FDA-approved CBD products may also come with a recommended dosage on their labeling. For instance, Epidiolex, an FDA-approved pharmaceutical-based oral CBD solution used to treat seizures in patients with epilepsy. Epileptic patients are recommended to start with 5mg per 1kg of body weight. Then, if the desired effects are not experienced, the amount can be increased to 5mg per 1kg of body weight, two times daily.

The FDA does not regulateCBD products. As such, it’s common to come across products with no recommended dosage. Below we provide a general guideline on the best dosage for different formulations and teach you how to calculate your product’s CBD dosage.

CBD Tinctures

Tinctures are available in different CBD concentrations. The product labeling will indicate the amount of CBD and how many oil drops are contained in the whole bottle. For instance, you can find 1000mg CBD in a bottle containing 600 drops. A simple calculation (1000÷600) will tell you that each drop in this bottle contains nearly 1.6mg of CBD.

Generally, the best CBD dosage for anyone to start with is 10-20mg per day. With this kind of tincture, then, you’d have to take (10÷1.6=6.25) 6 or 7 drops daily.

You may not experience immediate effects if you’re starting out. Therefore, try consuming this amount for seven days to determine if it’s well tolerated by your body and the effects it delivers. If it doesn’t provide the desired effects, you should consider increasing the amount by 5mg every week until you find the right amount for your needs.

CBD Softgels

The best thing about softgels is that they come with an indicated CBD amount per capsule. Each capsule can have 10mg of CBD. The number of capsules you consume daily will be determined by the amount of CBD required. For instance, a lightweight may only need 20mg, meaning they’d have to consume two capsules daily.

CBD Oral Sprays

Oral sprays come with different milligrams of CBD and sprays per bottle. For example, if your bottle contains 300mg CBD with approximately 100 sprays, each spray will have (300÷100) 3mg CBD. Generally, unless recommended otherwise by your doctor, you should start with 3-5 sprays per day and gradually work your way up for the best results.

CBD Topicals

Topicals are applied directly to a targeted area on your skin to provide localized relief. They are available in different forms like salves, creams, balms, ointments, lotions, etc! Some may contain a higher CBD concentration than others. Generally, you should apply topicals liberally for the best results.

CBD Dosing Tips

When determining the best CBD dosage for your body, consider these general guidelines:

1. Always Begin With Low Doses

It’s advised to start with small CBD doses and gradually work your way up. You can start with 10-20 mg each day for seven days to determine its effects. After that, it’s okay to double the amount each week until you find what you’re looking for. The good news is that you can never consume too much or overdose on CBD. Once you find the right CBD dosage for your needs, stick to it.

2. Take Your CBD Evey Day

Some people may notice immediate effects while others may not. This is because our bodies are different, and CBD may take time to build up in your body before providing any benefits. Therefore, continue taking your CBD while noting any effects on your body.

3. What is the Best Form of CBD to Consume

Again, the best form of CBD depends on your needs. Some CBD gummies, tinctures, vapes, and capsules may contain pure CBD only, while others may include other essential cannabinoids.

CBD Isolates contain the purest form of CBD without any other compounds.

Broad-spectrum CBD contains high CBD amounts and other cannabinoids and terpenes of the hemp plant minus THC.

Full-spectrum CBDcontains high CBD amounts and all other cannabinoids, terpenes, and essential compounds of the hemp plant, including THC.

Experts advise that broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD may be more potent and provide better results than a CBD isolate dosage. That’s because of the interaction between CBD and other cannabinoids and terpenes, a phenomenon referred to as the entourage effect.

The Bottom Line

To find out the right CBD dosage for your needs, you’ll have to experiment with different amounts. Start with small doses, be patient, and determine its effects. If none experienced, increase the dosage as needed until you find your desired benefits. Patients should consult their doctors to recommend the best amount for their needs.