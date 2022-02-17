How do I know if my phone supports wireless charging?

Wireless charging is one of the coolest technologies that has come to modern phones in recent times. Once you get used to it, you can’t give it up. For many Android smartphone owners this method of charging has become an important criterion when choosing a new device, but the trouble is that often the manufacturers do not indicate the support of this method of charging on the main page with the device. As a result, you have to go to different catalogs, look at the characteristics on the sites, which is not very convenient. Today we suggest you ways to find out if your smartphone has wireless charging.

Which smartphones have wireless charging?

Often, in order to determine whether your smartphone has wireless charging, you just need to look at it. The fact is that the wireless charging standard is not supported by devices with a metal body.

The wireless charging function is carried out with the help of two coils. One is in the charger itself and the other is in the smartphone. When there is a current in the charger, a magnetic field forms around it, which cannot pass through metal. It also follows that a case can interfere with wireless charging. Keep this in mind.

How do you know if your phone has wireless charging?

The most reliable way to find out if your smartphone supports wireless charging is to check through special websites. There are many, but we recommend using only the official site of the Wireless Power Consortium. They are the developers of the Qi protocol, which we will talk about later.

Every manufacturer has to register with this database before rolling out their smartphone on the market. This site is also good because even if a smartphone hasn’t been released, it will probably already be in the database. If you’re waiting for some cool device to come out, you can always check it out here beforehand.

Official websites of Wireless Power Consortium.

To check for wireless charging on the WPC website, you need to:

Go to the official site at this link.

Then, in the FIND A PRODUCT field, enter the name of the model you are interested in.

Find the name of your model in the table.

In addition to the model of the device itself, the date of registration will also be listed here. In theory, this site should serve as a great way to find out about the release of this or that gadget in advance.

Wireless charging app for Android

Few people know, but you can check if your Android smartphone has wireless charging by using a special app called Wireless Charging Checker. The extremely simple program will help you quickly find out if your smartphone supports this standard.

To find out if your smartphone has wireless charging, you need:

Download the Wireless Charging Checker app from Google Play at this link.

Next, open the app and click the Check button in the middle of the screen.

After that, the program will give you a ready result.

Watch the complete tutorial here:

What is Qi charger

If you buy a smartphone on AlieXpress or other marketplaces, you can check the support for wireless charging in the product description. Except that some users often have problems with translation. And sellers often sin with incomprehensible wording.

Qi – a standard developed by the Wireless Power Consortium for the induction transmission of energy over a distance of up to 4 cm. Wikipedia

It is fair to say that there are other standards for wireless charging on smartphones – PMA, Rezence and AirFuel. The last two work on the principle of magnetic resonance. These standards are much less popular and are almost never used in smartphones.

Is wireless charging harmful?

Of course, like any new technology, the wireless charging feature has become surrounded by many different myths. Many say that wireless quickly wears out the battery and leads to a rapid loss of capacity, but is this really the case?

Every smartphone has a power controller. Its job is to convert the current that goes into the device to the right values. Only after that it will supply current directly to the battery, which means that wireless charging will not affect the battery in any way.

However, there is one nuance. Those who have ever used this way of charging have noticed that the phone in this case will heat up a little more than through the classic charging. But the high temperature can already have a negative impact on the battery. This problem is more than solved by the same power controller. If the temperature rises above the threshold value, it will simply reduce the charging power, so no one gets hurt.

By the way, not so long ago we wrote about this, where as an argument we cited a comment by Dr. Daniel Abraham, a researcher at the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Research Center. He fully confirmed the safety fact.

Do you use wireless charging? Tell us about your own experiences in our Telegram chat or in the comments below, it will be interesting to read. If you have never used one before, you should definitely try it.