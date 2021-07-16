Cognixion’s Brain-Controlled AR Headset Set To Help People With Disabilities

Cognixion have developed an augmented reality (AR) headset featuring a brain computer interface (BCI) designed to turn thoughts into actionable commands for the device. Primarily designed to help people with motor impairments, communication disorders, and conditions like cerebral palsy, severe strokes, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the Cognixion ONE headset will also be available for all to use and enjoy. Cognixion’s upcoming release is the latest in a long line of assistive tech innovations (such as, apps and smart glasses) making life easier and more enjoyable for people with disabilities

How does Cognixion ONE work?

Worked on by a team of speech-language pathologists, biosignal engineers, and neurologists, Cognixion ONE works similarly to standard BCI technology. The headset uses six non-invasive electrodes for brain communication and machine learning algorithms to optimize the speed of the BCI. Yet, no head-shaving or special gels are involved. All you need to do is wear the headset for it to work. Even better, Cognixion ONE is compatible with any head shape and brain. It’s also completely self-contained and operational without being connected to a computer or power source. And, if you don’t have wifi connection, no need to worry — the headset also features in-built 4G LTE connectivity.

Headset features

Although the exact functions of the headset are yet to be revealed, it seems as though we can expect the standard AR functions, including applications for music, games, movies, communication, and remote computer control. There also may be integrated AI functions to enable smart home control. Moreover, a switch control, voice commands, and head movements can also be used to control the headset. Users can also expect to see helpful digital motifs like menus overlaid onto the real world.

Innovative assistive technology

From BCI tech and AR headsets to other devices like smart glasses and apps, assistive technology has come far in recent years. Apps, in particular, are valuable tech tools to help those with visual impairments, dyslexia, and physical difficulties. For example, AAC apps (or augmentative and alternative communication apps) are designed to help children with speech impairments or who are nonverbal. AAC apps offer a range of tools, including text-to-speech voices, to help with communication and language comprehension. Proloquo2Go is a popular app for iOS designed to help children with autism and speaking difficulties. It works by providing realistic text-to-speech voices, an unlimited vocabulary of over 7,000 words, and high-resolution symbols.

Additionally, Brain Power has developed smart glasses to help users practice and develop social skills. People with autism or developmental delays can find social interactions challenging as they can’t easily interrupt body language and facial expressions. Brain Power’s smart glasses measure eye contact maintenance and issue rewards when the wearer keeps eye contact for socially acceptable periods of time.

Once released, Cognixion ONE will help improve the communication process for numerous people with disabilities. In combination with another innovative assistive tech like apps and smart glasses, people with disabilities will be able to navigate social situations, work, and everyday life with greater ease and enjoyment.