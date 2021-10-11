Comparison of BTC and BCH

Beyond their names, BTC and BCH have a lot in common. The cryptocurrency is a store of value and a hedge against inflation. On the other hand, Bitcoin Cash is a cryptocurrency designed to function as digital cash, with its proponents aiming to keep it affordable and straightforward to use. We first saw BCH as a result of a so-called hard fork of Bitcoin, which means the two currencies share the same transaction history, codebase, and more. There are many bitcoin mining

A hard fork is a significant update to the open-source software that powers cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin’s blockchain. It occurs when a persistent divergence from the most recent version of a blockchain and some machines operating the network lose their ability to reach an agreement. It results in a split in the blockchain, with one side adhering to the old rules and the other clinging to the new regulations. It is what occurred in August 2017 with the Bitcoin blockchain.

Bitcoin: Overview

Its value has changed significantly over the last year, from approximately $10,000 per coin to $60,000. Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer electronic currency system for payment purposes. However, because of its sluggish processing speed and volatility, “Bitcoin is rather difficult to utilize for payments,” according to Kiana Danial, author of “Cryptocurrency Investing for Dummies.” As a result, Bitcoin’s initial goal is in no one’s control from the start.

Rather than utilizing Bitcoin to make online payments, many purchased and kept the coins to expect their value to grow over time, similar to how some people hold onto gold. However, in 2017, a group of Bitcoin users sought to enhance Bitcoin’s transaction processing capabilities and simplify it to utilize the cryptocurrency for its original purpose as a peer-to-peer electronic payment system.

Bitcoin Cash: Overview

We saw it in response to a need for “alternative crypto assets and cryptocurrencies that are for actual payments,” according to Danial. “For that reason, Bitcoin Cash split from Bitcoin.” If a group of developers wishes to alter any feature of an existing cryptocurrency, they can divide or fork the blockchain. Forking takes the core code of an existing cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, and adds to or modifies it significantly to create a new, distinct entity.

However, even though Bitcoin Cash functions as an electronic cash payment system, it has been subject to much of the same volatility that has limited Bitcoin’s viability as a genuine currency. The volatility is why you should exercise extreme caution when making payments in either currency (in fact, we strongly advise against it). This volatility may result in a loss for you.

Differences:

The disparity between the two cryptocurrencies has grown to the point that they are now entirely different entities in the community.

RBF

Replace-by-fee is a feature of the Bitcoin network that enables someone to get an unconfirmed transaction by replacing it with a new version of it that includes a more considerable transaction cost. While RBF is advantageous when they must complete transactions quickly, detractors argue it makes it simpler for bad actors to spend the same cash repeatedly. They claim that an attacker can use RBF to submit a transaction containing a nominal charge as payment for an item or service. If the recipient does not wait for the network to approve the transaction, they can transmit it with a more significant fee to a wallet they control.

The network would validate this second transaction first and then cancel the trade that would have paid the merchant for their products or services. Most RBF implementations demand that the transaction include all of the same outputs. Additionally, if the recipient waits for a few network confirmations, RBF becomes impossible due to the transaction being in control. However, Bitcoin Cash has disabled this functionality, rendering unconfirmed transactions irreversible on its network. Due to the greater transaction throughput of RBF, double spending becomes much more difficult due to the speedier confirmation of transactions.

Issuing of tokens

To create tokens on top of the Bitcoin blockchain, organizations must utilize the Omni layer, which serves as a platform for “generating and exchanging bespoke digital assets and currencies.” While Omni transactions are Bitcoin transactions enhanced with “next-generation functionality,” the layer has seen the most popularity with stablecoins. On the other side, Bitcoin Cash pioneered the Simple Ledger Protocol (SLP). The protocol enables developers to create tokens on top of BCH, identical to the processing of Ethereum tokens.

Certain assets have are Omni layer tokens as well as SLP tokens. Existing on several blockchains enables consumers to select the network they want. However, the acceptance of both methods has been relatively lukewarm. Additionally, the SLP protocol allows nonfungible tokens (NFTs), which are distinct from one another. Their usage on BCH, however, has been restricted in comparison to Ethereum or other blockchains.

Block Dimensions

The primary distinction is in the block size of each network. While Bitcoin’s block size remains 1 MB, Bitcoin Cash’s block size has increased to 32 MB. It implies that BCH transactions will now cost less than a cent, and the network will be capable of processing up to 200 transactions per second.

As expected, because Bitcoin Cash has not processed enough transactions to fill its additional block space, the blockchain has not expanded exponentially in size. Bitcoin SV (BSV) — a cryptocurrency formed via a fork of Bitcoin Cash — aims to increase its block size to 1 TB, and the size of its blockchain has already surpassed that of Bitcoin.