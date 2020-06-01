Creating Better Employee Experiences- The Role Of Innovation

Business growth greatly depends on workforce productivity, engagement, and retention. And these depend on the experience you deliver to your employees; right from the day they join the business through their entire life cycle with your company. Obviously, this increases the responsibility of the HR professionals who need to go the extra mile with the people management function. But how is it possible to manage the expectations of hundreds or thousands of employees within an organization? And even if your company has a few dozen of them, it can still be a challenge.

The good news is that HR managers need not do everything manually when it comes to creating great employee experiences because technology is emerging as a key differentiator. The advent of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning makes it easier to understand employee aspirations and expectations and do the needful with your HR processes and policies to match these expectations. Let us explain how innovative technologies are disrupting the HR landscape and paving the way for better employee experiences within organizations.

Recruitment becomes smarter with AI

Artificial Intelligence is a technology that is smartening up the recruitment processes as a whole, making it simpler for HR professionals and enabling great candidate experience as well. It has taken over the iterative recruitment screening processes to cut down the errors in candidate selection. While recruiters are left with much lesser workloads, there isn’t wastage of candidates’ time as well. Smart AI-powered applications can be used for sending across follow-ups and reminders to candidates, even more efficiently than a human executive can. This drives a positive experience for the prospective employees as it shows the company’s enthusiasm for their candidature.

Learning and development goes dynamic

Another area that innovation is transforming is employee learning and development. Companies have interactive learning management systems in place to ensure that people actually gain on all fronts. Also, there is a widespread use of online learning platforms to facilitate on-demand learning.

Gamification elements such as e-badges and social leaderboards are making things even more fun and interesting for the workforce. Further, companies are using simulative technologies like Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality to take training and skill development to the next level. Not only do these innovative initiatives elevate the employee experiences but they also empower the organization with a stronger workforce.

HR helpdesk is more intelligent than ever

The role of the human resource department within an organization is an extensive one. There is much they need to do in a day’s work, right from employee onboarding to scheduling, payroll management, leave and benefits management, offboarding, and more. With so much to do, they are bound to be pressed for time and may not be able to do justice in their helpdesk role.

But if you want to make your employees fall in love with your organization, you cannot compromise with any of these processes, including HR helpdesk. Businesses are adopting HR bots and software platforms to attend to these helpdesk queries and manage the entire processes and functions. Additionally, these smart platforms are actually capable of following and understanding the issues and expectations of the employees.

Work tools are driving workforce empowerment

Another way in which companies are leveraging innovation for better employee experiences is by empowering them with high-tech productivity tools at workplaces. Advanced in-house virtual chatbots and voice assistants are empowering management roles. Similarly, remote collaboration tools and wearable apps are examples of tools that enable productivity in people who work from remote locations. Further, businesses are also investing in organization-wide software applications that help in holistic digital enablement, productivity, and collaboration for the team.

Technology drives better work culture

Beyond the tangible aspects of employee experiences, technology has a huge potential for improving the workplace culture as well. There are applications for keeping track of behavioral changes using workforce data and algorithms. The insights so derived can be used for aligning the organizational policies and culture for higher employee satisfaction, productivity, and retention. Further, companies are also investing in engagement platforms that use social media-inspired elements such as feeds, groups, chats, etc for measuring the delight quotient or dissatisfaction levels of the workforce. This makes it easier for leaders and managers to understand the gaps and address them as well.

Considering these advancements, it becomes clear that technology has massive potential when it comes to creating better experiences for the employees. And these are actually win-win investments for any business because they empower them as a whole. A happier workforce is a productive one and you can expect them to go the extra mile to propel your company ahead.