Crickex is a great online bookie operating all over the world, including Bangladesh. Since the day it started operating online, the bookie does everything in its power to make the experience of all of its Bangladeshi players better, which is why now, you are easily able to get the mobile app of Crickex Bangladesh!

Downloading and installing the mobile app of Crickex Bangladesh is free for any wishing Bangladeshi player, which is really good. By using the mobile app of Crickex Bangladesh for Android and iOS mobile devices, you will be able to place bets on over 30 various Sports disciplines like Cricket, Horse Racing, Motorsports, Football, Soccer, Volleyball, Tennis, Basketball, Table Tennis, eSports and others, as well as be able to play various Casino games from software providers like Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi and others, with Casino games like Poker, Slots, Blackjack, Teen Patti, Andar Bahar, Roulettes, Lotteries and more. All of the Sports disciplines, eSports and Casino games are also available in Live mode, which lets you place even greater bets and have better experience.

Download Crickex App for Android

In order to be able to use the application, first, you have to download it. Please, follow our step-by-step instructions and learn how to download the application for Android:

Open the official website of Crickex Bangladesh; Press the smartphone icon on the main page of Crickex to get redirected to the Mobile Applications page; Press the “Android Download” button and download Crickex apk file; Allow third-party installations in the settings of your Android mobile device; Open the apk file of Crickex Bangladesh and install it.

After these steps, the application of Crickex Bangladesh will appear on the home screen of your Android mobile device, and you will have no problem using it for betting on Sports and playing Casino games.

Crickex Android Betting App Features

While preparing this article about the mobile app of Crickex Bangladesh, we have pointed out some advantages that the mobile application has. Without further ado, they are:

Great mobility;

Availability to switch the language to Bengali and currency to BDT;

Live streaming available;

Only the best deposit and withdrawal methods like Bank Deposit, Rupee-O, UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, IMPS and iPay;

24/7 Live Chat;

Tons of bonuses and promotions to choose from;

VIP Program;

Tons of tournaments and leagues.

How to Download the Mobile app of Crickex for iOS

iOS users are also not left behind, since the mobile application of Crickex Bangladesh is available for iOS mobile devices as well. And in order to download it, you only have to:

Go to the Crickex Bangladesh website via the mobile browser of your iOS device; Visit the Mobile Applications page of Crickex Bangladesh; Press the “iOS Download” button on the Mobile Applications page of Crickex Bangladesh; Download and install the mobile app of Crickex Bangladesh.

The mobile application of Crickex for iOS mobile devices will automatically get installed once the download process is finished.

System Requirements of Android version

Both Android and iOS mobile devices have to meet the system requirements of Crickex Bangladesh’s mobile app, however, we can assure you that they are really low and any Android mobile device will handle it. They are:

Android version Android 6.0 or higher RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,2 GHz

As you can see, these system requirements are really low by today’s standards, and your mobile device will have no problem handling the Android version of Crickex’s mobile app.

System Requirements for iOS

The iOS version of Crickex Bangladesh app also has system requirements, and they are the following:

iOS version iOS 9.0 or Higher RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,2 GHz

All iOS mobile devices have much better hardware than these system requirements need, so feel free to use the iOS version of Crickex App Bangladesh.

Compatible Android devices

If you don’t know the hardware your Android mobile device has, please, check out the list of compatible Android devices below:

Xiaomi Redmi 5A;

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro;

Samsung Galaxy series;

Honor 9 Lite;

Lenovo K8 Plus;

POCO M3 Pro and others.

Compatible iOS devices

Here are the iOS mobile devices compatible with the mobile app of Crickex Bangladesh: