Don’t Let RSI Ruin Your Smartphone Experience: Prevention & Cures

Do you suffer from RSI when using your smartphone for long periods of time?

RSI, also known as repetitive strain injury, is an umbrella term that encompasses several different injuries or symptoms. It’s caused by repeating the same movements over and over again without taking a break.

This post will go through what RSI is, how to prevent it from happening in the first place, and provide some cures if RSI does happen.

Why do people get RSI from their smartphones?

RSI is caused by repeatedly using the same muscles, joints, or tendons for a long time without taking a break. RSI can happen in virtually any muscle group and movement pattern, but it’s most commonly associated with repetitive use of hands (or wrists) to do tasks like typing on a keyboard, gripping an object tightly (like a smartphone), or repeated movements.

What are some warning signs you might have an RSI?

Some warning signs of RSI are tingling in the fingers, pain or burning sensations in the hands, neck, and shoulders. RSI can also cause numbness to your hands and feet, aching joints (including swelling) when sitting for long periods of time, and trouble sleeping due to discomfort from RSI symptoms at night.

How to prevent RSIs from your smartphone

Prevention is always better than a cure. And RSI can be prevented by taking regular breaks from using your phone (set an alarm or timer to remind you), trying different grips for holding the phone, and changing positions frequently while working on your device.

Try not to hold your smartphone in one hand for a very long time. Switch hands often, and try not to use just one finger while texting.

Ways to manage RSI pain when it does happen

When pain from RSI strikes, you’ll want to treat the symptoms. RSI pain is often relieved with ice, heat, or massaging gently. But painkillers, topical cures, or even surgery may be required in severe cases.

Painkillers likeParacetamol or Ibuprofen can be used to relieve RSI pain, but they shouldn’t be the only treatment you use.

A doctor may prescribe stronger medicines if your RSI doesn’t get better or if standard medication is not effective.

Topical cures can be applied directly to affected areas. For example, topical CBD is an effective RSI pain reliever. You can apply CBD pain creams and roll-ons directly to the painful areas that are experiencing RSI symptoms, allowing for a more localized relief than taking CBD orally.

You may also want to try topical treatments with other natural analgesics like menthol or peppermint essential oil.

Surgery or physical therapy can help reduce muscle strain caused by severe RSI by repairing damaged tissues in your hands.

Say goodbye to RSI

Now that you know the basics of RSI, it’s time to take action.

It starts by taking regular breaks from your work and changing up what you’re doing every so often. If those don’t help or if pain persists, CBD may be able to provide some relief. We hope this post has been helpful in understanding how RSI can happen and how to prevent it!