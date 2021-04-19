How to download Android casino apps in India

Indian bettors will already be aware of how difficult it can be to download a casino or online betting app when using an Android device.

Google Play does not allow the direct download of these kinds of apps, therefore resulting in users of their software having to find alternative means in which they are able to add them to their devices. Although many will be rather happy to be able to access a web browser on their Android-supported devices and access an online casino that way, many are still keen on having dedicated apps to help them achieve the best user experiences possible.

However, there is a way in which an app can be downloaded for Indian bettors looking to use a mobile casino on their smartphones and tablets.

How to download an app

As mentioned, Google Play do not allow for users to download a gambling app of any sort directly from their store, therefore bettors will need to find a workaround for it to happen. This is where a piece of kit called an APK can come in.

Many online casinos will provide players with an APK file that can be downloaded, which will then be able to open on an Android device and host the application desired without any problems.

In order to do this, bettors will need to ensure that they allow the APK to have access, and this can be done by simply heading to the ‘Settings’ on a device and then through the ‘Security’ and ‘Unknown Sources’ options. Once this has been completed, players will be able to download any APK of the mobile casino of their choice with ease.

Just accept all of the questions that pop up and install the software. However, be sure to download the APK from a trusted source, which could be the mobile casino’s website.

What to look out for

As mentioned, it is important to make sure that the APK file being downloaded is genuine and one that still provides the safety, security, and authentic experiences that Indian bettors want and deserve.

Unfortunately, there are a number of people around the world that will look to take advantage, and with Google Play Store not allowing users to download betting apps directly from them, it will leave scammers with an opportunity to strike.

Of course, bettors looking for mobile casino apps can make sure they eliminate the potential of being exposed, as they can download many of the APK’s for their favoured online casino by simply heading to the website of their operator and finding the link on their page.

Why use them over a traditional website

Indian bettors will be able to use a gambling operators’ main website for all of their sports betting and gambling needs when using a device, but many will prefer to be able to use a dedicated app.

One of the main reasons for this is down to the fact that the mobile casino app will solely work to provide a streamlined experience and one that can be considered exceptional, as it can be accepted that there is less that can go wrong.

Also, an app will have been developed with the sole aim of providing the best gameplay and betting experiences, whilst users using a traditional website on a mobile browser may still encounter problems, despite the gambling operators having worked extremely hard to provide faultless platforms.