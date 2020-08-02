How to download the apk file for the Bet365 app

If you have any online betting experience, you know that Bet365 is one of the biggest and most reputable operators out there. During the last couple of years, this company has proven itself as a leader in this very competitive environment.

Apart from the fact that you can play from your desktop, Bet365 is also a company that allows its customers to play from their mobile phones or tablets. This is really convenient because people can bring their device with them and still enjoy one of the best sportsbooks and casino sections in the world.

Even though you can use Bet365’s mobile site, most Android customers prefer to download the app and use it instead. Having said that, getting the app on your phone or tablet is not as easy as it seems. Luckily, we found something that will help those of you who have no idea how to get started.

What do I need to do to get the app for Android?

Even though it might seem easy, getting the Bet365 app on your Android device is a little bit more complicated. Sadly, Google has a bizarre policy when it comes down to gambling applications. As a result, almost all operators are not able to get their apps on Google Play.

This means that the only way you can get Bet365’s Android app on your device is if you get the apk file. Luckily, Nostrabet offers a really detailed guide on how you can download and install it, which is why we will highlight some of the steps from this tutorial. Once you go through it, you will know what to expect.

Open Bet365’s website and find the apk file.

Once done, you need to go to your phone or tablet settings and enter the “Security” section. There, you need to click on “Unknown Sources” to allow your device to install the Bet365 apk file.

After that, click on this file in order to begin the installation and wait until it’s ready.

Lastly, either sign up or log into your account, and you can start having fun.

Is it worth getting the app, or should I just use the mobile site?

The battle between the operator’s mobile website and the app has been going on for some time now. Generally speaking, both work just fine, so it all depends on what you prefer. If you choose the punt from the mobile site, you won’t have to download and install anything, which will allow you to play right away. However, you won’t have the convenience of logging in with just a press of a button.

One of the things that you need to check before you decide whether you want the app or not is to see if your smartphone or tablet has what it takes to run it. All modern devices shouldn’t have any problems with the Bet365 app, but it’s still something that you need to take into account.