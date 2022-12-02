Earnviews: How to Use Instagram DM’s to Improve Your Businesses?

In today’s world, businesses have taken a different landscape. The business world has become online today. Every platform has shredded business people an opportunity to develop and grow their businesses. Online business is booming, and there is no sign of decline. According to the statistics, nearly 1 billion people worldwide are using Instagram for entertainment and shopping. When you check out Instagram, thousands of more prominent brands have their business accounts on the platform.

So when it comes to business, building a community and supporting customers are no different. Instagram is one of the fascinating platforms where you can accomplish both of them. As Instagram is a broad platform, you can post various features like stories, videos, reels, etc., daily. It is one way you can increase your business's visibility.

Another main way to build your business is through Instagram marketing. Marketing doesn’t mean posting pictures or videos regularly. It is beyond. Moreover, it is not just talking to your customers too. It understands them more and what they like in your brand. So if you need to connect with your customer, you must use the ‘Direct Message’ option.

What Is Instagram DM’s?

Instagram DMs are one-to-one conversations where you can text or chat with other people. You can drive customer engagement through Instagram DM’s. Moreover, Instagram DM’s provide people with privacy that a comment section doesn’t have on the platform.

How Can You DM on Instagram?

It is a simple process. Open up your Instagram account and check out the arrow symbol in the top corner of the Instagram open page on the home page. Click on it and then select the people you want to message and start the conversation. In business, it will be different. If you enable the message option, customers will direct message you with the DM option. They ask for queries and doubts so that they will understand your products or company better.

What Can You DM?

People will generally send the messages they need to convey in DM’s. Apart from that, they can also use for the following. Both businesses and individuals can follow the below points,

You can send informative images or videos to the audience or followers.

Companies can send pictures of new product launches

Companies can share GIFs that show off their brand personality.

For fitness businesses, sending voice messages to coach the customers would be better.

You can embed the feed post from your influencers, brand ambassadors, etc.,

Brands can share their website page and DM the location to prospective customers.

Benefits of Brands Using Instagram DM’s

With Instagram, DM brands can open up more opportunities, and if you have a proper strategy, then you can make your DMs pop up in the first place of the audience’s minds. Below are some benefits of using Instagram DMs,

1. Connect With Customers

In the business world, it is always two-way communication. It is vital not only that you observe your customers more than that you have to react or respond to their DM. As per the expert marketer’s opinion, businesses with a perfect follow-up of DM’s have reached higher heights and retained a place in the customer’s heart. It is because DMs not only build a connection with the customers but also provide an excellent experience for them.

2. Boosts Sales

Indirectly, DMs boost sales. Sometimes DMs act as word of mouth, passing the message to different customers quickly. So using DMs will encourage brands and the audience to feel happy about the updated information. In both ways, it is a win-win strategy that will boost the business to the next level.

3. Great Customer Support

Since the advent of social media, direct messaging has acted as a tool for customer support and communication. So, for example, if you own a shop on Instagram, then businesses should be ready to provide customer service support on Instagram. If your brand offers excellent customer support, it will be easy to grab the attention of millions of customers. Furthermore, you can try leveraging EarnViews and shall grow on the platform.

4. Instagram Shop Strategy

If brands maintain consistent communication with the customers, they could know their strengths and weaknesses. It would be helpful to correct their strategies then and there so that the Instagram shops will be ranked at the top of the Instagram platform. Marketers can quickly gauge the customer’s interest and support through DMs.

5. Build Brand Credibility

When brands provide quick responses, the audience may feel that their queries have been answered. Moreover, it makes the audience feel extra special. It shows your brand priority towards the audiences. In addition, it increases the trust of the audience. Once you become their loyal brand, no one can beat the competition.

Instagram DM Management

It is a crucial step that every marketer should know how to manage DMs. Below are the tips that you can follow to manage DMs,

1. Determine Internal Team Goals

Discuss with your marketing team and set the team goals. You have to identify your metrics, take the core point you have to accomplish, and determine your goal. With this, your internal team will work without any confusion. Make an everyday routine practice like noting down the inboxes and taking forward the points.

2. Using Filters to Organize DMs

DM organization is much essential from a business point of view. Tracking and organizing messages will help you prevent confusion. If you have a clear track record, then no worries. Moreover, if you read a DM, make it marked as read. If not, then you will be confused. On Instagram, you can add the flag to any messages that need further investigation.

3. Enrich Your Performance With Automation

If you check on more prominent brands, you will see they mostly use AI for customer support. You can add quick replies on automated DM’s if you are a beginner. Most marketers use Quick responses for general questions, shipping, and package tracking processes. So it would be beneficial for customers too.

Wrapping Up

Overall, Instagram DM’s are an excellent way to build a brand. It has been a great feature that supports the whole business process. So marketers try to utilize it and have skyrocketing growth. The management of Instagram DM’s is also a relatively easy task. Additionally, if you are a marketer who wants to get viral on the platform instantly, then you can try using EarnViews, which shall increase your exposure online. We hope you find this article informative. Thanks for reading!