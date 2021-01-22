7 Easy Ways to Improve Your Writing Skills

For any essay writer, having a reader point out glaring errors in your content can be a cringe-worthy experience. In fact, most writers would rather chew a hot knife than experience this scenario. As such, it only makes sense that writers do all they can to improve their writing skills.

This leads us to the big question: how do you improve your technical writing skills? Do you have to take endless courses to become a better writer?

Fortunately, there’s a long list of easy ways through which you can become a pro in your writing niche. Let’s take a look at some of them, shall we?

Read Widely

We know what you’re thinking. Isn’t this the same cliché advice that high school English teachers dish out to sulking students? Well, as cliché as it may sound, reading widely is actually a great way to become a better writer.

For instance, when you read different novels, you understand how to employ literary techniques into each work. You also get to figure out which writing style works better for you. The same goes for academic articles and essays. As your library increases and becomes more versatile, your writing skill improves too.

Now, we aren’t saying you have to read the ingredients on product labels or the terms and conditions of an app. Just find relevant books or articles and devour them.

Write Everyday

Ever seen a professional hunter who hunts just once in two years? Well, we haven’t either. Whether you’re a writer or singer, it’s important to practice your skill as often as you can.

Just like the old saying goes, “practice makes perfect”. With daily practice, you can easily improve your writing skills in no time at all.

However, it’s not all roses and sunshine. Writing every day can be really draining, especially if you’re a beginner. To make it easier, you can map out a daily schedule that works for you.

For instance, if you prefer writing during the day, you can pick out ten minutes every morning to practice your writing. As time goes on, you could increase each session to twenty minutes or more.

Avoid Filler Words

Filler words are every writer’s guilty pleasure. Whether you’re trying to reach the required word count or you’ve run out of ideas, filler words always seem like the perfect escape route. Unfortunately, filler words are just like chocolate. They seem like a good idea but they’d only add cavities to your writing.

As such, it’s important to avoid using words such as “just”, “very”, “that” and so on. If you ever run out of words to write, simply take a short break and then get back to writing. After each session, proofread your work and get rid of any unnecessary words that may be taking up space.

Keep Sentences and Paragraphs Short

Long sentences do only one thing: they make your content boring and impossible to read. Sure, you may have a lot of points to cram into one sentence or paragraph. However, when it gets too long, you’d end up making no point at all.

To ensure that your writing is readable, try to use a maximum of twenty words for each sentence. If a sentence is too long, you could try breaking it down into smaller bits. Similarly, introduce a new paragraph for each new idea. This way, your reader can easily understand what you’re trying to say.

Always Start with an Outline

Writing is no easy feat. We all know that. However, if you’re a beginner who’s still trying to get a hang of writing, it’s advisable to start with an outline. This way, you can easily organise your ideas into a comprehensible piece.

For instance, if you’re writing an article titled: “how to keep your puppy warm at night”, you could create an outline like this:

Introduction

Why is it so important for your puppy to stay warm at night?

Tips for keeping your puppy warm

How to choose the right puppy blanket

With this outline, it would be easier to segment your ideas and end up with an organised article.

Join Writing Workshops or Online Courses

Wondering how to improve your writing skills in a matter of weeks? You can always join a writing workshop to help speed up the process. Writing workshops are a great idea because you get to interact with a community of other writers who have goals similar to yours. This way, you’d be able to improve your writing skills faster.

Similarly, you could also register for online writing courses. In today’s world, there are tons of essay writer free courses that teach you how to improve your writing skills from the comfort of your own home. The best part is that you’d be learning from professionals and experts in the game.

However, there’s a slight catch. Most of these courses are a little expensive, so if you’re working on a tight budget, this may not be the best option for you.

Use Editing Apps

Ever heard of writing and editing apps? These apps are technology’s gift to writers. With editing apps, you can easily polish your writing and ensure that your work is error-free.

Some editing apps such as Grammarly would even go further to give you a crash course on grammatical rules and errors.

The best part is that many editing apps come with free versions that you can try out. However, if you really want to get the most out of editing apps, it’s advisable to go for the paid versions.

Final Thoughts

As a writer in today’s world, it’s important to constantly stay on top of the game by improving your writing skills. This way, you can keep your readers engaged each time they stumble upon your works. That’s why we’ve outlined this few tips that would definitely take your writing from zero to hero in no time at all. We hope they help!