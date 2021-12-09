Essential Digital Marketing Metrics to Monitor

Modern technology has changed the way we live our lives. Business management has changed; companies have migrated from traditional marketing to cost-effective digital marketing.

The entertainment space has changed, and today, casinos can provide their products online and even improve their customers’ experience. Gamblers, for instance, can enjoy Springbok casino bonus and incentives on other gambling sites.

That is all part of digital marketing. Businesses are now limitless when it comes to their offerings and the structure of their customers’ journeys. Companies are tasked with measuring their progress and success to refine their strategies.

Here are the key metrics to pay attention to.

1. Bounce rate

Tracking the number of visitors that click on your website is vital. This is essentially the percentage of visitors who leave your website without interacting with it. While the bounce rate should be 0% in a perfect case, this is usually impossible.

However, websites must keep it as low as possible. Having insights into your bounce rate will help you assess your website health. With this information, you will know when you should take action to make it better.

Some of the reasons for a high bounce rate include misleading title tags and meta descriptions, slow loading website pages, the presence of technical errors, bad links from other sites, and under-optimized content.

If your website has a high bounce rate, you can assess the reasons above and identify which one could be the cause. Some ways to reduce your bounce rate include optimizing your content, increasing website speed, and reducing non-essential elements like pop-up ads.

2. Website traffic

Website traffic is a crucial element to monitor in digital marketing. Tracking your website traffic can help you collect valuable data that will help you take your marketing efforts to the next level. You can get insights into your customers and ideas to improve your website performance.

By tracking your site’s impressions, you will identify changes in current trends and signals that can help you reshape your strategies for better engagement. You will also get insights into your customers’ journeys. This will give you the information you need to act. For instance, if a customer has been viewing your product frequently, it is a sign they are a good lead highly likely to be converted.

Tracking your website traffic is also crucial as it gives you insights into customers’ interests and preferences. By understanding what matters the most to your audience, you will have a better opportunity to position yourself in the market for increased engagement, conversions, and sales.

Businesses with information on their engagement level have a better chance of optimizing their content plan to win visitors. Monitoring your website’s traffic will also help you identify its weaknesses and opportunities for improvement.

3. Page loading speed

Did you know that one out of four visitors will leave your website if it takes more than four seconds to load? The consequences of slow loading sites include reduced visibility and the loss of sales. Your page loading speed is a strong indicator of the health of your website.

The faster your pages load, users will have a good experience, and your bounce rate will be low. Dwell time will also increase, which will show the search engine that your website is helpful for the visitors. This will have a positive impact on your search engine results pages ranking.

You can use tools like Google Pagespeed Insights to measure your page loading speed and get statistics that will help you improve it.

Some of the common causes of slow loading web pages include unresolved JavaScript issues, the use of a content delivery network, the size of files on the website, and the server on which your business website is loaded.

Optimizing your speed is critical to the success of your website. Some of the strategies to employ include using a CDN, streamlining your HTML, compressing files and images, and reducing HTTP requests.

4. Traffic source

You need to know whether your traffic originates from organic search, referrals, social media platforms, paid search, or direct. Through this, you will get insights into the mediums that bring the most traffic to your website and use the information to optimize your current digital marketing strategy.

This will also help you assess and optimize your website health. For instance, if most of your traffic comes from paid ads, it may mean you should invest your efforts into social media marketing and getting organic traffic.

Websites should strike a balance between traffic sources for a better bottom line.

5. Searching devices

While it is easy to forget this metric, it is one of the most important. Some of the common devices used by visitors include smartphones, desktops, and tablets. Having insights on the category of devices your traffic uses will help you give them the best experience on your website.

The same metric will also give you insights into the devices that your visitors are struggling the most with when they get to your page. Through this metric, for instance, websites get insights to optimize their website for mobile devices.

Conclusion

Once your website goes live, it is essential to track its performance. This way, you will get insights into what is working and improvements you need to make for better engagement and revenue. Some of the key metrics include page loading speed, website traffic, traffic source, bounce rate, and the category of devices used by your traffic.