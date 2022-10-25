It is not only establishments like Ice Casino that need security. Every house needs a certain degree of security to deter thieves and prevent crime. While these systems do not offer a 100% guarantee, you will not be a victim, and they help deter criminals.

These are security appliances that you can buy and operate without some technical help or a lot of money. Today, we will show you some of the best, and we hope you consider getting them.

1. Video Doorbell

A video doorbell is also a doorbell, but it comes with a camera. The camera will see who is outside pressing the doorbell, and the people inside the house will also have visibility of what is going on by the door.

Today, video doorbells come in the form of smart doorbells. What it means is that they work via Wi-Fi and batteries. There is an app you can download on Android and iOS from which you can see the camera feed. The app can also work on multiple devices, not just one.

These doorbells improve every year. Today, you can buy smart doorbells that have a 180-degree view. You can see who is coming towards your house, and you can choose from models that offer 1080p HD, 2K, and up to 4K resolution.

The higher the resolution, the more expensive it is. However, you will also get better recording and image quality.

2. Automated Lighting Systems

You can install lighting systems that work via sensors. These lights will turn on if they detect movement in a particular area. One good thing about these lights is that they also come with different features that you will certainly find helpful.

Here are some examples:

They have motion sensors

They can detect contact through the door

They have cameras

They are programmable

They can be controlled no matter where you are.

For the program, you have the option to schedule the lighting systems to turn on and off. As far as power goes, some models need direct electric plugs while some run on batteries. Your best bet if you are in a tropical area is to get models that have solar-power systems.

You can control these automated smart lighting systems from an app on your phone. If you want, you can also buy those that have cameras that can see who is around. Some smart lighting systems also include automatic upload to the cloud — your videos get stored on a network, so you have access to them anytime.

3. Smart Door Locks

Smart door locks are electronic door locks. You have seen one of these in safes or vaults. They work like typical door locks with bolts, but you need to enter a passcode or PIN through the digit pad before they open.

Today, smart door locks are also called digital door locks. Many of these now work via Wi-Fi, and you no longer need the manual “key card” to open the door. The programming happens in the app, not on a separate hardware and software system.

Smart door locks do not need a physical key. What this means is that thieves cannot pick these locks. Instead, these door locks only work through RFID systems.

In big offices, electronic door locks are not uncommon. Employees are given cards that are programmed to open only specific doors. The big difference between a commercial door lock for homes and offices is that office door locks use magnets.

That magnet will only detach if the proper RFID signal is established. You can do the same for your house, but it would be too expensive.

4. Security Alarms

One of the things you must consider for security is an alarm. The alarm triggers if there is a break-in, and you will get notified. The thief will also likely run away.

You can buy security alarms from many providers. In the US, even a telecom company has this product. One example of this is Comcast Xfinity. These security alarms have apps that you can control from your phone. You have the option to enable or disable them.

Most security door lock systems also come with an alarm. However, there are separate security alarms you can buy that can work inside the house via sensors.

Security is paramount to your safety. You do not need a lot of money to get started. If you have the budget, the best thing to do is to call a home security agency so all the security features in your house can work on a single application.

If budget is a problem, the other option is to do it yourself. We recommend you find affordable systems and hardware that you can buy online. Get the security systems that matter the most to you, and then slowly build from there.