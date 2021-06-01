Everything you need know about playing Live Roulette

If you’re a keen gamer, then you’re sure to love the excitement of the spinning Roulette wheel and the anticipation of waiting for the little ball to land in one of the numbered pockets. But did you know that you can experience the same atmosphere at home, through live casino in UK?

New and advanced technology means that you can stream a Live Roulette game straight to your screen, bringing you a totally immersive casino experience without having to leave your spot on the sofa! If this sounds like the type of game you want to play, then read on, as we explain what to expect when playing Live Roulette.

The equipment

Live casino provides you with the atmosphere of a traditional gaming establishment, featuring an exquisite set to match the type or theme of game you are playing.

Just like in a land-based casino, for a Live Roulette game online, you’ll be presented with the familiar Roulette table, with the wheel set in the middle or the end of the table depending on the variation of game you decide to play. All of the action, from placing of bets to the spinning of the wheel, takes place in real time before your eyes. Sounds exciting, right?

The latest technology means that you never miss a beat of the game, as high definition (HD) cameras capture every angle, so you get the most immersive experience possible. You’ll be able to witness all of the dealer’s actions and clearly see where the ball lands. You can revel in the celebration or commiserations alongside the dealer and your fellow players, with this live and interactive version of Roulette.

The dealer

Did we mention that you’ll have a real-life human dealer to guide you through the game? That’s right, just like in a land-based casino, the dealer will be with you every step of the way, putting the game into action and being on hand to help with any queries. Not only are they a fun and lively presenter of the game, but they are also a professionally trained croupier, so know exactly what they are doing when it comes to Roulette.

Through the live chat function, you can pose any questions, or reactions, you may have during the game, that the dealer can then answer directly as they present the action. The human dealer is a major part of live casino games, and makes the experience even more like that of a brick-and-mortar casino.

The players

Differing from other online casino games, live casino has an added social aspect, thanks to the live chat interface. You’ll know the feeling of a gathering crowd round the Roulette table as you place your bets, and are just as eager to find out if the ball lands on the anticipated numbered pocket. Or perhaps you’re new to casino gaming, and want to take the first steps into knowing what it’s like to play casino games with others.

Well, with live casino, you can experience the social and friendly atmosphere of playing Roulette with others, but from the comfort of your own home. With instant messaging alongside the live game, you can share your reaction with other players of the same game. Don’t worry — no personal details are shared through the chat system, and rules apply to what can and can’t be said.