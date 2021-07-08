Everything You Need To Know About SEO And Web Traffic

If you are faintly familiar with the functions of Search Engine Optimization or SEO, you will know that one of its goals is improving web traffic. While traffic in itself is not something that can actually showcase the exact success of a website, it is nevertheless one of the key markers.

A good, well-planned and properly executed SEO strategy helps in driving more traffic to a website. A site with higher traffic definitely proves it is better, more credible, and enjoys engagement with its target audiences. In other words, web traffic is an instrument for success.

In this article, we are going to speak with leading SEO experts at Digitrio, one of the best digital marketing agencies in the world. We will be asking them to share some insights on the best strategies that can help in driving web traffic. Moreover, we will also discuss some key mistakes to avoid.

SEO Web Traffic: What is it and why you should take it seriously?

According to SEOs at Digitrio, there are two major kinds of web traffic that a website receives-

Organic or Natural Traffic-

This natural, organic, or earned traffic is what SEO is all about. It is a process of earning clicks from audiences on digital platforms like search and social. This can be through anything like social media posts, responses on Quora, or guest posting placements on different websites.

Paid Traffic-

As against natural traffic. Paid traffic refers to the click you get by investing in SEM ads, campaigns, and PPC placement. As against earning the clicks, here you will be paying for the clicks. This is where you pay directly to ensure that traffic comes to your website.

Web traffic is a key indicator of the health and performance of your website. If you want your website to generate queries and sales, the first thing you need to look at is driving targeted traffic. It is only when people know and are aware of the presence of your website will they come there. An SEO strategy helps in driving targeted traffic to a brand’s website.

List of 3 Leading SEO Strategies to Help Generate Web Traffic

1. Evaluate your Keyword Research and Titles-

Everyone claims to be a master when it comes to doing keyword research. With the rise of tools that show you volume, difficulty levels, and link requirements; keyword research has become simple. However, targeting the right kind of traffic with keywords is something SEOs need to start understanding. Long-Tail keywords push for buying habits more than focus keywords.

2. Invest in a Great Content Writing Team-

With Google pushing for greater search equity, content is once again overtaking technical SEO as the most important driver for traffic. As a business, you need to prioritize content creation at the highest levels. This not only refers to written or text content but also Infographics, Images, Videos, and Charts. This is what compels audiences to click and visit your website.

In order to get traffic, SEOs need to go back to 360-degree guest posting strategies. In other words, relevancy and high-end content on relevant platforms can help drive traffic from that platform to your website. Compelling content on niche sites has the best impact on traffic generation. You should care about the best do-follow links as well in this regard.

Major SEO Mistakes to Avoid when looking to Generate Web Traffic

In this last section of our article, we will highlight some of the major SEO mistakes you need to avoid when generating web traffic-

Firstly, at no point in time should you think about using Black Hat SEO Strategies. Google has become very stringent in this regard and will penalize you sooner rather than later.

Secondly, try to avoid ‘Click-Baits’ in your content. Ensure that you are establishing your brand as an authority voice with full disclosure. This helps build credibility and awareness.

Thirdly, while topical keywords and titles will help generate traffic, they will not be of a permanent nature. In other words, SEOs need to focus on evergreen content for traffic.

Lastly, do not avoid technical optimizations or following SEO best practices for optimizing content. You can do both- technical optimizations as well as creating high-quality content.

If you have any other questions, you would like us to answer, let us know in the comments below. We will be happy to clarify any confusion or doubts.