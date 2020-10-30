How to Find the Best Mobile Casino

Playing casino games on-the-go is an alluring proposition for many players. Working on the commute to work, playing with friends at the pub, or having some time to yourself in a park or on the beach: there are lots of situations where someone might want to play. There are a lot of mobile casino options and finding the best one for you is important.

Mobile casinos can work in an app or via a web browser. As is the case with a lot of app vs. browser discussion, it’s largely about function. Some apps feel clunky and slow, and people favour the web browser instead. Apps, though, are, obviously, designed to work smoothly with your device. That is, they can be easier to navigate and interact with than web browser, which can seem sticky.

Aside from this functionality, there are other things to consider in app vs. browser. The first is that online casinos can have different apps for different games, which can require a lot of downloading, app organising, and swapping. The second is finding an app which is compatible with your device; there may be slight running differences between the software.

Finding mobile casinos isn’t much different from finding online casinos. Distinguishing between the online casinos requires the same sorts of pillars: bonuses, free spin offers, game variety, and safety/security.

Comparison Sites and Reviews

Comparison sites and reviews are a great way to find mobile casinos, and they both complement each other. Comparison sites provide a limited overview of what each casino has to offer – brief descriptions of headline bonuses and games – to take stock of which might be best for you. Using this slotocash mobile review as an example, details about functionality, bonuses, games, and banking options are easy to read and understand and fill in the blanks on comparison sites.

Bonuses

Which bonuses are most applicable for you will be a key factor to consider in which casino you choose. Sign-up bonuses are great because they will give you more deposit to play with. There are in-game bonuses, which are triggered by game situations, which can help top you up and keep you going.

These do come with expiry dates, winnings limits, and wagering (aka playthrough requirements). Wagering needs a bit of explaining. It essentially requires a user to wager their bonuses, for instance, thirty times before being able to withdraw any winnings.

Free Spin Offers

These are great for experimenting. They allow to test out games for free, without committing any money in most cases (though there are some that do require a deposit, i.e. “spend $10 and get 100 free spins”). You could utilise these to check out how functional the app is on your device.

Games

As mentioned, some casinos have different apps for different games. If you are only interested in a limited selection of games, this could work for you. If not, act accordingly. What you should do, fundamentally, is find bonuses which are valid for the game you want to play. Maximise your benefits.

Safety Always and only use licensed mobile apps. Use a search database to check a casino’s license or scroll to its website’s footer where it should be displayed.