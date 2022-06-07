Five Key Aspects Of Enterprise Mobility Management & MDM’s Role In It

Research statistics suggest that people access more than 50% of all digital media via mobile data. Companies tend to implement foolproof systems for securing and managing corporate information amidst this data mixture that flows through mobile devices. Tens of thousands of businesses that range from small and medium businesses to Fortune 500’s use MDM every day to optimize business and cut down costs in more than a hundred countries.

Alliances with global hardware and technology partners mean you can leverage the best features tailored for enterprise-level usage. For instance, features like the smart kiosk mode turn tablets and smartphones for business into customized devices in a snap.

With the kiosk mode on, certain functions will be limited in order to streamline its usage. Sometimes, companies remotely deactivate select features that they deem unnecessary for a particular task to improve focus, digital security, and efficiency.

MDM currently powers hundreds of thousands of such devices all around the world. From airline crews to delivery agents, MDM provides remote assistance to employees wherever they are in the world. Secure container abstracts all work data away from users’ personal apps and content.

So, let’s take a look at the five key features of enterprise mobility management and see why they are critical for daily business functions.

Mobile Device Management

Mobile phone theft isn’t uncommon. Reports suggest nearly one-tenth of all smartphones get lost or stolen every year. What if an employee loses a phone that contains sensitive information? MDM was developed to tackle such problems.

But this is just one problem among many. This technology allows a dedicated cyber security team to remotely access, reset and, if necessary, even disable mobile devices issued by the company. Your first line of cyber defense is also the backbone of a secure setup.

Mobile Application Management

Mobile Application Management allows technicians to restrict data sharing between personal and business apps through custom android devices. These protocols are especially effective in “Bring Your Own Device” situations. Not only does it secures company assets from malicious apps that users may download, but it also acts as a firewall against intentional security breaches to protect corporate information.

Mobile Content Management

Next up, we have secure mobile content management or MCM. As much as cyber security advancements provide confidence and security, hackers’ prowess poses serious risks, especially when it comes to sensitive corporate data. The primary function of MCM is to create a secure data environment that allows employees to share corporate files without being susceptible to data breaches.

Bring Your Own Device

As we mentioned above, many companies still enforce a bring-your-own-device policy, which calls for better device and network security. Certain MDM engineers are working on smart android enterprise devices that allow employees to maintain their privacy. At the same time, company personnel could still effectively monitor and optimize device functions of their respective job profiles.

Identity And Access Management

The number of people who use multiple devices that connect to the corporate network is constantly rising. This is why Identity Access Management has become a necessity for vast business networks and environments.

Most employees generally access corporate data with more than one of their devices. These include phones, tablets, and smartphones, which is why this solution is essential for limiting access to employees only, regardless of the device they log on with.

To Conclude

These five features of Enterprise Mobility Management will ensure your employees remain productive and your data is protected. Terms like BYOD, IAM, and MDM might sound like techno word-salad, but mobility has become integral to today’s corporate lifestyle.

The real challenge lies in safeguarding devices containing data. MDM is an Endpoint Management solution that helps you set up, track, and secure every device that functions under a specific corporate circle.