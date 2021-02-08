How to Fix a Slow Wi-Fi Connection?

Everything in the world is relative and subjective and different people can have different opinions on the same subject except for when I say that slow Wi-Fi is super annoying. It has been almost a full year since the coronavirus bomb dropped on us, and something that has supported us constantly is the internet. During this global pandemic, we have realized that most of the activities that required physical presence can just be sorted out remotely with the assistance of our Wi-Fi systems: from work meetings to remote schooling, from medicinal guidance to movie nights, we have done it all.

Now that it has established its importance in our lives, we need it to be on point all the time and a sudden dip can ruin lives at this point which is why you should be cautious about your Wi-Fi connection. First things first, if not already, you should switch to an authorized internet provider. You can look for reliable service providers by entering your Zip Code. Check for the packages offered by different service providers. Our experience with Spectrum packages is great that offers consistency with the super-fast internet speeds starting from 100 Mbps.

What’s more is that the appeal on net neutrality has been turned down and internet providers have the right to throttle your connection or limit your bandwidth whenever they feel you are going overboard, or even slow down your internet speeds when you browse through websites of their competitors. All of this makes a case for you to get a bit smarter and take control of what you can do. This article focuses on educating you about how you can fix a slow Wi-Fi connection.

Have you tried Resetting YOUR ROUTER?

As silly as it might sound, resetting your device works. If your wifi signal takes a plunge frequently, you should have a go at resetting it. If it is effective and you utilize this alternative as a routine, you should consider using DD-WRT that will assist with resetting the router consistently.

How many devices are connected?

If numerous devices and applications are hoarding your bandwidth, it can bring about low signal strength. Online streaming or gaming can take up a great deal of your signal and when such applications or devices are utilizing your connection, you may confront a slow signal for different devices.

Check out the devices that are taking up additional bandwidth capacity and limit their utilization instantly. While going for a significant activity like video conferencing with your manager, you ought to make sure that no such activities are being run so your interaction does not get interrupted.

IS There ANY SIGNAL INTERFERENCE?

Wi-Fi networks work through radio frequencies to transfer, receive, or share information and data. These remote signals can be debilitated by interference from any electronic device harboring radio signals. The devices that radiate radio signals are:

Baby screens or other screens

Wireless video transmitters

Wireless speakers

Wireless phones

Microwave oven

Wireless cameras

Satellite signal collectors

Electrical cables

Taking a gander at the rundown, it is observable that wireless devices are ruling this particular issue. On the off chance that any of the remote gear is working at a similar frequency as your Wi-Fi router, signal impedance is probably going to happen.

If you want to check for such impedance, you should switch the remote devices off and notice the signal strength as you turn off each piece of gear. In the event that there is a recognizable change, you should move your remote router away from that device.

IS YOUR ROUTER Correctly positioned?

This is the least difficult answer to speed up your wifi connection. In all honesty, moving your router can affect your wireless connection strength significantly. We suggest you set your router in a focal position so that all rooms of the house get equivalent signal strength. You ought to likewise keep it at some height so that there are no physical deterrents in the way of signal transmission. Another significant thing is that keeping your router in a cabinet or storeroom is the most terrible of ideas as it chokes out the signal reachability. The ideal area can be a corridor section that is integral to the whole house.

What is your router’s frequency?

If you have a dual-frequency router, you are in great luck. Dual-frequency routers offer you 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz bands’ frequency. Changing to a 5.0 GHz band improves the nature of your signal strength altogether. There will be lesser impedance from close by wireless equipment and your Wi-Fi reach would get a ton better.

Is your router up-to-date?

Each new piece of innovation is superior to its archetype thus in the event that your router is not in the best version of itself, you should invest in upgrading it. Your Wi-Fi might be destabilizing because of the old 802.11n or 802.11g versions you are using. The old standards of your outdated router cannot stand up with the new technology and bandwidths due to which you should consider changing it sooner than later. However, the 802.11ac or 802.11ax version routers are being presently used and can assist you with the connection speeds that you long for.

Are you using the latest firmware for your router?

Staying up with the latest tech is consistently a shrewd choice as new updates solve the issues that the old ones could not. You should keep your router’s firmware up-to-date so it helps in acquiring the best Wi-Fi signal. A few devices have an in-built auto-updates feature designed in the framework thus you need to check your router for this extraordinary choice.

Try using A MESH NETWORK

If you live in a large household or everybody at home is a hefty internet user, a remote mesh network may very well be the key. It is an extraordinary method to guarantee that you get a consistent wifi signal around the house. Mesh networks are intended to cover over 1000 square feet which can be a solitary floor or even different floors.

Get a new router!

On the off chance that all of these tips do not work, you may have to confront the hard reality: you need another router. Routers of the past are not effective enough to work productively long enough thus putting resources into a new router that flaunts great features is your final bet.