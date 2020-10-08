Four Reasons to Use a VPN on Your iPhone or iPad

Maybe you stream videos from overseas onto your computer from a Mac VPN or use a Virtual Private Network at your office to add an extra layer of security. Still, you should also consider installing a VPN on your iPhone.

Although Apple products use advanced encryption, there are ways a VPN can give you added security. Also, a VPN provides access to content restricted by region, helps you manage traffic, and shields your malware data.

What Is a VPN and How It Works

A VPN or Virtual Private Network is a gateway between your device and the internet. When you request, the VPN will send it to the website as if the request is coming from its IP address. This process ensures that your IP address will not be detected by a website and therefore, you can bypass geo-restricted content and protect your data.

So, Why You Should Use a VPN on an iPhone and an iPad

Many people purchase Apple products because of its end-to-end encryption, which is the safest method of protecting information. It works by making a text unreadable to anyone but the recipient.

So if you have end-to-end encryption, why do you need the protection of a VPN? Even though it provides security for sensitive data, Apple can also share some of your information with third parties. It is also part of the PRISM surveillance program, which means it can hand over text, images, videos, emails, and other materials to the NSA. Although Apple instructs iOS devs to include end-to-end encryption in their apps, most do not. So although Apple does provide protection, it is important not to have a false sense of security.

A VPN can keep your data safe from spying and hacking, prevents bandwidth throttling, and helps you bypass restrictions on what kind of content you can access. There are many more advantages to installing a VPN on your iPhone and iPad.

Secures WiFi Connections

If you have to use your iPhone or your iPad in a cafe where you need to connect to public Wifi, a VPN is essential to shield your data. Public networks make your information vulnerable to interception by a third-party, but if your IP address is hidden, there is no way it can be accessed.

Although some feel that WPA2 connections are secure, there are still many problems with this system, and public networks should not be trusted without using a VPN as a shield.

Unlock Location-Based Services

Most people have experienced the disappointment of not accessing a television show or movie because of location restrictions. Maybe you want to check out a film when you are overseas on vacation and find you can’t, or perhaps you live in an area where there is a limited Netflix selection.

A VPN is essential if you want to get past these blocks on your location because it can provide a decoy IP address from a permitted location.

Enhanced Privacy

In addition to keeping your data off public networks, an iOS VPN can keep your ISP from compromising your privacy. Except for encrypted highly sensitive data, an ISP can track all of your internet activity, including your history, purchasing habits, and what videos you like to watch.

The ISP can sell this data to third parties for marketing purposes. If you want to avoid this and prefer more privacy when you browse the net, a VPN will shield your internet activity so you can surf the web freely.

Competitive Pricing

If you are purchasing plane tickets, you may notice that the price varies according to your location. It may not be so obvious until you already have a VPN and can experiment with setting it at various locations, but in many cases, the prices will change.

Using your VPN on travel sites will help you lock in discounts if you pretend you are from countries where airfares are lower. In some cases, they will charge customers less money if they are located in the same country as the carrier. Also, you may pay less for digital services and subscriptions if you seem to be located in another geographical region.

Getting a VPN for your iPhone or iPad In addition to your desktop VPN, it is a good idea to install a VPN on your iPhone or iPad. Although Apple provides advanced encryption, there are still ways a VPN can make your device even more secure.

Keeping your IP address hidden gives added protection on public networks and keeps your information away from the prying eyes of your ISP. A VPN will give you access to geo-restricted content and help you save money on airline tickets and digital services. It is safe and easy to install a reliable VPN on your device and expand your content selection.