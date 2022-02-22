Gaming Tech Trends to Enhance and Advance Your Gaming Experience

Technological advances have transformed the gaming industry tremendously. The advances have been great news for gamers because they have helped improve the gaming experience. For example, initially, players had to go to a casino to enjoy their favorite casino games. However, thanks to mobile and online platforms such as Betway online betting, you can now place bets from the comfort of your home. Additionally, innovations are being adopted in the industry every day, making it better.

So, what are these tech trends that have enhanced and advanced your gaming experience?

3D Scanning, Voice and Facial Recognition

You can use 3D scanning and facial recognition to create your image in the gaming sphere. That means that the technologies enable you to create your avatar to resemble you. Moreover, you can use it to create other digital personalities.

Additionally, the Intel RealSense 3D camera enables game developers to develop games based on gamers’ emotions. They achieve this by scanning the gamers’ faces. For example, if some games are challenging for you, your computer orders the game settings to a lower difficulty level, making it easy for you to understand and more pleasurable.

Cloud Gaming

Cloud gaming is also referred to as Gaming –as-a-service or gaming on demand. It is a kind of online gaming that players can access via their PCs, consoles, and smartphones. This type of gaming eliminates the need for storage space.

Therefore, you don’t have to upgrade your system or install a new game. All the games are hosted on a server based on the clouds, and gamers access them via streaming technology.

VR and AR Technologies

These two technologies have become very popular in the gaming industry. You need a VR headset while playing VR games, enabling you to have the real casino experience. As a result, the game becomes more immersive, and you might need some time to come back to reality once you are done with the game.

AR games have also become popular. They improve the online gaming experience by offering you a 360-degree view from your PC or smartphone. These games manipulate the space in the real world and adapt the game’s object to real-life events.

Wearable and Mobile Gaming

Mobile gaming is undoubtedly the most prominent form of betting globally right now. The popularity of this form of gaming has pushed top-rated operators such as Betway to create mobile platforms for players to access their services.

Besides that, wearable devices such as smartwatches have also started making inroads in the gaming industry. These technologies have made it possible for gamers to enjoy their games on the go. However, they have also pushed developers to create more casual games that don’t engage gamers for hours.

Improved Security

The online world has become notorious for different kinds of cybercrimes. These crimes stop gamers from enjoying online gaming. However, improved security technologies have made the online gaming space more secure.

For instance, biometrics, 2-factor authentication, and encryption technologies have made the online space more secure. Additionally, the introduction of blockchain technology has also made the gaming industry more secure.