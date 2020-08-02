How to get the Betfair mobile app for Android?

Nowadays, choosing a gambling operator is not an easy thing to do because there are many companies out there. Even though not all of them are good, many of them offer more or less the same features and products, which is why it’s difficult to make the right decision.

However, there is one operator that has made a name for itself in the last couple of years, and that’s Betfair. Apart from the world-class sportsbook and casino games, this brand is also known for its fantastic mobile application for Android. It allows every bettor to enjoy all of the things that this operator has to offer, regardless of what he or she is doing.

Having said that, there are certain steps that each punter needs to take in order to get the Android app.

What is the process that I need to go through to get the app?

If you don’t have any previous betting experience from a handheld device, you probably think that download Betfair’s app is just like getting any other app. However, due to the fact that Google is not really keen on having betting apps on its platform, the only way in which you can get your hands on it is if you download and install the apk file.

As you can imagine, this is not that easy, especially if you are inexperienced. Luckily, we found an amazing website called Silenetbet, where you can see how to download the app, as well as what you need to do in order to install it. Even though it’s not that easy, once you check the steps there, you will see that it will take just a few minutes.

The most important things you need to do are the following:

Download the apk file from Betfair’s website.

Change the settings on your device so that you can install apps from unknown sources.

Wait for the installation process. Once it’s ready, log into your account and check out what this place has to offer.

What can I do once I get the app?

Apart from the fact that you will have access to some of the best gambling products in the market, you can take advantage of multiple features. For example, if you are into sports, you will have the opportunity to place bets on live events, thanks to the In-Play section.

In addition to placing live bets, every punter who decided to download Betfair’s app can also use cash-out, a feature that’s been available for many years now. Despite that, people still use it on a daily basis because it’s just that good.

Of course, let’s also not forget the fact that you can watch a lot of live events directly from your phone or tablet. As long as you have a decent internet connection, you can actually turn your handheld device into a TV and still place live bets.