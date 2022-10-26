Get Organized: How to Write Your College Essay in 7 Steps

Your college application essay may be the most important piece of writing you will do in your life. It will set the tone for the rest of your college application, as well as your academic future, and it’s going to be read by admissions officers and thesis writer who will decide whether you deserve to be accepted into their college or not. So how do you write the perfect college essay? Here are seven steps you can take to ensure that your essay is flawless when it’s finished, and makes the strongest possible impression on your readers.

Step 1: Brainstorm

For me, I don’t try to write your essay right away; mostly when you’re not sure if you’ll need someone to write a paper for me. Instead, I let my thoughts and ideas flow freely onto a piece of paper or into a document. Jot down whatever comes to mind—don’t think about how it fits with other ideas or what’s good enough or not. This is just brainstorming! This can take as little as five minutes or as long as you want (but keep in mind that if you spend too much time on one idea, you may forget others).

Step 2: Read and Choose Your Topic

You may think you already have a topic in mind, but you probably don’t. Remember that your college essay should be about something bigger than yourself—i.e., an experience, a place, or an idea—and that it’s supposed to surprise admissions officers with something new about you. The best way to do that is by choosing a topic you haven’t written about before and one that shows off your personality and interests.

Step 3: Select a Voice

Choose a tone that suits your personality. While you want to appear unique, it’s important not to stray too far from yourself. Make sure you can write comfortably and confidently in that voice; if you find yourself constantly editing your writing style, you might be better off choosing another perspective. Once you feel comfortable with your chosen voice, start drafting. Don’t worry about sounding perfect; only focus on telling your story as best as possible.

Step 4: Read it Aloud

It’s easy to miss errors while you’re editing your essay when you can read it so quickly. Reading it aloud forces you to slow down and focus on each word, which will help you catch spelling mistakes and incorrect grammar, even if you’ve triple-checked everything. If your essay is more than a few pages, consider reading a paragraph or two at a time for more accuracy. This method also makes sure that each sentence flows well with its neighbors so your essay doesn’t sound choppy or disjointed.

Step 5: Edit, Edit, Edit

It's never too early (or late) to start editing. Ask a teacher or friend for their advice, but don't rely solely on one pair of eyes—get feedback from several sources. It doesn't mean you have poor writing skills if they find mistakes; it just means there is a lot of subjectivity when grading essays and multiple points of view will help you get a clearer idea of what your strengths and weaknesses are. Once you've edited your essay, ask someone else to proofread it. You can use spell-check programs and grammar-checkers, but these tools won't catch everything.

Step 6: Revise Your Introduction

Once you’ve taken a step back, make sure your intro still reflects everything you want to cover in your essay. Often, students write an introduction that is too vague and doesn’t state what they will be talking about throughout their essay. With these tips in mind, give yourself a big pat on the back; it’s time to revise! The body of your essay should explain why you chose those particular topics or experiences to discuss, how they relate to each other, and how they support your thesis statement.

Step 7: Avoid Tricks that Won’t Help You Get In

If you're feeling nervous and desperate, it can be tempting to try any strategy that might give you an edge. This can include tricking your application into looking better than it really is (like listing a college with lower admissions standards as your first choice). Beware these tricks—they may boost your scores on standardized tests but won't have much effect on college admission officers.

