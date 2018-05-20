Google Duo – Share your phone’s screen to your friends

Unfortunately, this feature seems buggy and laggy. For now, it not working properly and yet to seem perfect. The screen sharing coming from the sharer is frozen. The image will not unfreeze until we end the call. We shall wait for another update to check any improvement for this.

Android Police noticed that the underlying telephone call will separate when the Duo video talk takes over the normal call and that you’ll have two entries in your call log — one for the underlying telephone call and one for the video call.