Google Measure APP now works with Pixel 2, Galaxy S9
This is exciting good news for Galaxy S9 and Pixel 2 users. As Google latest announcement update for Measure App. This app now available for Pixel 2 and Galaxy S9.
Now you can measure anything – Google Measure APP
Now you can measure anything using your phone without ruler! Previously this app only working with Google AR platform Tango. But now this app can use on all ARCore phones. Such as Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy S9, Sony Xperia XZ Premium.
This update with improved visualisation and controls.
This update follows by Apple’s announcement and its measure app. This will e included in the update of IOS 12. which is be available about somewhere in September. [Google Measure APP]
