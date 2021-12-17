Guide on Disposable Vape and Rechargeable Vape

Vaping has increased in popularity at an alarming rate and the market is now one of the fastest growing in the USA. This is down to, among other things, the legalization of cannabis in the USA and the rising popularity of CBD products.

For the newcomer, the vape device and accessories market can be a daunting one. There are so many brands and devices available that choosing the right one can be difficult. For example, should you buy a disposable or a rechargeable vape pen, and what is the difference between them? That’s what we want to talk about today so let’s get started.

What is a Disposable Vape Pen?

The vape pen comes in two main forms: one you use until it runs out of vape oil while the other you can refill and recharge many times. You can check Hyde REBEL which is a leading disposable vape pen at that link.

Like all vape pens, a disposable model includes a cartridge in which the solution to be vaped can be found – in this case CBD or cannabis oil or e-liquid – plus a battery that powers a coil or atomizer. The use presses a button, and the battery powers the coil which heats to a certain temperature. When that is reached the oil vaporizes and the user take a puff.

An average disposable pen will allow for up to 220 puffs depending on the usage. This is quite a few for a typical user. After that, you simply throw it away and buy another. Let’s list some of the benefits of the disposable version:

Cheap to buy

Simple to use

Convenient

Compact and discreet

Provides a good length of usage.

Against the disposable model is the fact they are more basic than the refillable one, and they have fewer features. If you are new to vaping and looking for a starting point the disposable pen is a good first choice and will allow you to see if vaping is for you. Now let’s look at the rechargeable model.

Should I Buy a Rechargeable Vape Pen?

Now that we are aware of the dangers of smoking tobacco vaping has leapt into the void after the widespread ban on cigarettes. As there is no burning involved the dangers of tar and carcinogens are removed. So, why would I buy a rechargeable vape pen?

Essentially the components in each type are very similar. However, where the above version comes with a pre-filled cartridge of oil that cannot be removed and refilled, the rechargeable models are ready for you to fill with the substance of your choice, time and time again. These pens can be bought for use with oils, with dry herbs, and with dab – a wax concentrate that is becoming popular.

You simply fill the removeable cartridge and when it’s empty, take it off, give it a quick clean and fill it again. Most of this type of pen also come with variable voltage. This allows you to change the temperature at which the substance is vaped, which allows for individual tastes in terms of strength and harshness to be catered for. This type of vape pen will cost you more, but also offer more.

Which Should I Buy?

We know why vaping is popular and if you want to try it we recommend that for your first attempt you buy a cheap, pre-filled disposable model. Once you have found how enjoyable vaping is you can talk to the retailer about moving up to a more sophisticated model. Enjoy your foray into vaping and we hope we have helped you understand things more clearly.