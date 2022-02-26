Here Are The Best Photo Storage Apps In 2022

Thanks to the impressive quality of today’s smartphone cameras, anyone can be a photographer. But what happens to your photos if you lose your phone—or worse, your whole computer?

Backing up your photos to the cloud with the best cloud storage for photos is a simple and inexpensive solution to keep them safe. The best photo storage apps, offered by some of the best cloud storage platforms, make it easy to share your photos with family and friends. You can show off your favorite images at the same time as ensuring they’re preserved for digital posterity.

There are tons of photo storage apps competing for your custom, so it can be hard to know which one is right for you. We'll cover everything you need to know about choosing the best photo storage apps, and offer our top picks that you can sign up to and use today.

Google Photos

Google Photos used to offer free, unlimited high-quality photo and video storage. This made it a no-brainer for anyone on a PC or Android device and tempting over quite a few Apple users too. However, in 2020, Google ended its free storage policy and started counting photos towards the 15GB of free storage that comes with every Google account. Even so, Google photos is an affordable backup service that works across multiple devices and a handy app that will work in the background to keep your photos safe.

iCloud

iCloud is Apple’s built-in solution to cloud storage and backup and so is a natural choice for Mac and iPhone users using the Photos app. Like Google One, it’s designed to be a general backup and storage system and you can use it to store multiple file types and sync your data across multiple apps and devices.

Dropbox

Dropbox is designed to securely back up and sync your files across multiple devices and has tools for sharing, collaboration, and remote working. Like Google One and iCloud, it's not specifically designed for photos but it has some useful tools to help you be more efficient.

Flickr

Flickr is essentially the original social network for photographers. Before Instagram came along, Flickr was the place to showcase your photos. Photography website builder SmugMug acquired Flickr in 2018 but the services have remained separate. While not as many people use Flickr these days, many photographers still use it to store photos and create public galleries. Flickr’s main attraction apart from the social aspect is that Pro accounts offer unlimited full-resolution photo storage.

Amazon Photos

The photo storage solution offered by Amazon isn’t really aimed at Pro photographers and has very basic features. But if you’re already a member of Amazon prime, it makes sense to take advantage of its unlimited full-resolution photo cloud storage platform. If you’re not a Prime member, you still get 5GB of free storage and can upgrade to a paid plan for more.

One Drive

OneDrive is Microsoft’s answer to iCloud, keeping files and photos backed up to the cloud and syncing between devices. It’s a general file storage service, not designed for photographs in particular. However, there are some features to help you to organize and find your photos as well as automatic upload from your phone camera and other devices.