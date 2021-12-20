High-Quality Mobile Games for Android Devices

As mobile gaming exploded in popularity, you can find a bountiful choice of mobile games for Android devices. This leads us to the next question; how do you choose which games to install on your device?

The competition is quite strong, and there are many free titles. But, this doesn’t mean you won’t encounter many pitfalls. For this reason, we have compiled a list of entertaining mobile games that are worthy of your attention.

Mobile Casino Games

Online casinos have surged in popularity, and today you can find everything you want to learn about casino games and casinos online. For example, if you’ve always been puzzled by the Joker card and you want to learn more, here you can find out more information about the myth behind the joker card. Of course, you can also learn more about different casino games like roulette, poker, slots and learn how to play casino games online.

Otherwise, popular online casino games are accessible on casino sites, and there are also mobile casinos that are available on mobile devices. Mobile casinos are optimized for mobile gameplay, and they have excellent mobile features as well as a huge collection of mobile casino games.

If you choose to play live casino games, you will play with other members on the casino site and a real human dealer. Also, you can always choose from a great range of slot games, table casino games, poker, and other games.

Cats in Time

This relaxing puzzle game is perfect for any cat lover. Your character is on a mission to find 200 cats that are lost in time because they have accidentally activated a time machine of Professor Edgar. So, you are on a very serious mission to find the right space and time where they have been lost and get them back to the present.

The adventures of this game take place from ancient Egypt to present-day New York, and you get to hunt down fluffy and cute creatures by solving puzzles and complicated riddles. Plus, there are stunning locations and relaxing background music that will create an enjoyable atmosphere for any gamer.

Florence

This is a story-led mobile game that is perfect when you’re looking for a casual and relaxing game for your free time. It follows the story of a single girl Florence who is disenchanted with her day-to-day life until she meets a cellist in the park and subsequently falls in love.

They start dating and eventually move in together, while you, as the player, need to solve different puzzles to help the characters move forward in the game. You also witness their choices and how it changes the narrative of the game. It’s a beautifully animated game that has a compelling musical score and a well-written story.

Minecraft

The famous video game has its own mobile version that is equally entertaining. You can exercise your creative muscles and create everything from simple homes to intricate buildings like skyscrapers, castles, famous buildings like the Eiffel Tower, Titanic, and more.

Plus, you can play in survival mode and defend yourself from dangerous mobs. In addition, there are great features that allow you to play with other gamers. For example, there is a multiplayer mode where you can play with up to ten other gamers. Also, you can visit the Marketplace and find items that will improve your gaming experience.

Chess

If you’re looking to learn how to play chess or you want a challenging chase game that will test your cognitive skills, then this is a great choice for you. Not only it has plenty of resources for beginners, but you also get to improve your skills and play with different chess players from all over the globe.

So, needless to say, Chess is a great game for any fan of chess, and it is free for download for Android devices.