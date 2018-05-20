Spread the love







1



5 (100%) 8 votes

Ho-Oh Is Back in Pokemon GO

Good news for fans of the Pokemon Go! 19 May the developer has announced that Pokemon Ho-Oh Is Back in Pokemon GO. It had back to Raid Battles and the Gyms! Grab your chance to challenge Ho-Oh in the Gyms! Until June 7 Only!

The announcement by Official Pokemon Go Twitter Page :

May just got even more Legendary. The Rainbow Pokémon Ho-Oh will return to Raid Battles in Pokémon GO on May 19. Can you take on this powerful Fire- and Flying-type Pokémon? Don’t miss your chance to challenge Ho-Oh in Gyms until June 7.

May just got even more Legendary. The Rainbow Pokémon Ho-Oh will return to Raid Battles in Pokémon GO on May 19. Can you take on this powerful Fire- and Flying-type Pokémon? Don’t miss your chance to challenge Ho-Oh in Gyms until June 7. #BeLegendary https://t.co/0D4oKHImx0 pic.twitter.com/WrSWevBTlp — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 19, 2018

This is a good chance to try your Pokemon fight with powerful Fire and Flying-type Pokemon.

The sun is rising. And a rainbow comes with it. ^^

Step out from your house, capture the picture of it! Please comment below and share your Ho-Oh picture!

The best timing to catch Ho-Oh is to proceed to local park on Community Day.

Best timing will be around –

The Americas: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM PT.

Europe and Africa: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM UTC

Asia/Pacific: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM JST

Get out and play together in your neighborhood group stops on Pokémon GO Community Day. For only a couple of hours every month, you can experience an extraordinary Pokémon in nature. Amid these hours, there’s an opportunity to take in a formerly inaccessible move for that Pokémon or its advancement, and in addition, win some Community Day rewards. Celebrate being a piece of the Pokémon GO people group and make new companions en route!

Happy Hunting!

(Visited 17 times, 18 visits today)

https://androidcure.com/ho-oh-is-back-in-pokemon-go/ https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/pokemon-ho-oh.jpg https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/pokemon-ho-oh-150x150.jpg News Ho-Oh,Ho-Oh Is Back in Pokemon GO Ho-Oh Is Back in Pokemon GO Good news for fans of the Pokemon Go! 19 May the developer has announced that Pokemon Ho-Oh Is Back in Pokemon GO. It had back to Raid Battles and the Gyms! Grab your chance to challenge Ho-Oh in the Gyms! Until June 7 Only! The announcement... Kai Sheng Kai Sheng cksonlinebusiness@gmail.com Administrator Androidcure









1

