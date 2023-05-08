How Are Social Media Filters Affecting Teens?

Last 2022, there were about 4.62 billion social media users.

When parents let their teens join a social media site, they usually have good intentions. But their teens are quickly drawn into some kind of hell-like purgatory.

The digital presence of social media affects teens very differently than it does the average adult. And it’s up to you to be aware of these differences so that you can protect your child.

Keep reading to learn how social media filters affect teens and some ways you can help your young one stay safe online.

Unrealistic Representation

Teenagers think it’s okay to act like false images they see on social media because of filters. Young people are being shown what beauty should look like and are trying to fit into this singular mold.

The filters make people’s faces appear flawless and create an unattainable standard of beauty. The effects of social media filters on teens can be very serious. It is important that parents and educators be aware of this problem and take the necessary steps to help kids feel more confident in themselves.

Increase Insecurity

Social media filters are quickly becoming a go-to tool for teens wanting to perfect a digital image. Whether it’s simple adjustments or drastic alterations, teens look to these filters to give them the perfect online photo.

This could be causing an increase in insecurity as it’s always a competition to have the most “perfect” selfie with smooth skin. As well as popping photo filters and an overall polished look. The problem is that these shots can make us feel bad about ourselves because they don’t show us as we really are.

Compromise Their Regular Looks

Social media filters are having a huge impact on teens. Many teens look at filtered pictures of themselves, their friends, and even strangers on different platforms. This gives them a feeling of “perfection” and a beauty standard they try to match or reach.

As a result, some teens may be compromising their regular looks. Either through stress or anxiety related to body image or through physical actions such as plastic surgery. With the rise of these filters, youth should remember that natural beauty is worth celebrating.

Feelings of Depression

As the use of filters on social media has grown, so too has the triggering of teen mental health issues. Through the experience of seeing perfected photos of others whenever they change background in photo, teens are encouraged to compare themselves to unrealistic images, which can lead to feelings of inadequacy, depression, and decreased self-esteem. Thus, these filters have the ability to cause and exacerbate feelings of depression in teens in alarming ways, highlighting the critical need to provide mental health support and safety measures when engaging with social media.

Social Media Filters and Their Impact on Teens

Social media filters and Photoshop tools give teens an unrealistic standard for themselves and the world around them. This can be damaging to teens’ self-esteem and mental health, so it’s important for teens to use filters and Photoshop sparingly.

Monitor your teen’s social media and try to get them to understand the importance of their mental health. Social media filters can have lasting effects, so use them wisely.

