How Do I Clean An Outdoor Fountain?

Fountains are becoming increasingly common in gardens and contribute greatly to their charm. To keep your fountain looking its best, it needs to be kept clean. To do this, it is essential to clean it. To maintain an outdoor water fountain, all you need to do is learn the right things, which we invite you to discover in this article.

Regularly washing your fountain

To clean an outdoor water fountain, here are some tips to consider:

Treating the water

If you want to protect the water from algae, for example, it is important to treat it. There are outdoor water fountain care products you can use, such as bleach.

Cleaning soft materials

Soft materials should be cleaned with a cotton cloth. This is the case for resins and copper, for example.

Cleaning slate

Soap is not recommended for cleaning the slate. The disadvantage of using soap is that your outdoor fountain may become foamy if the sludge absorbs soap and especially if the slate is porous. It is best to use a soft brush.

You can also clean the basins using a scouring sponge. This can be combined with a mineral cleaner or white vinegar.

Cleaning hard water areas

It is important to take care of the basins or other parts of the pump in order to avoid possible breakdowns. For this purpose, it is recommended to use rainwater, demineralised water, etc. This step prevents the formation of mineral deposits on the pump elements.

It should be noted, however, that distilled or demineralised water is not always effective for a large fountain. In this case, you can use a product that inhibits mineral deposits or any other recommended product.

Cleaning the source

Before you begin this step, it is important to know what materials your outdoor water fountain is made of.

Cleaning strong materials (polyester)

For strong materials, such as polyester resin with fillers like marble powder, it is effective to use warm water with soap and a soft sponge for cleaning.

Cleaning fountain heads made from composite resin

It is possible to use tile detergents or other forms of acid to clean a composite resin fountain. However, it should be checked that this will not have adverse effects by experimenting with a few drops of the cleaner on a small area.

Maintenance of concrete or natural stone structures

If your fountain is made of concrete or natural stone materials, it is not recommended to use an acidic cleaner. You can opt for bleach mixed with water, using a scrubbing brush.

Cleaning a fountain pump

It is important to clean the pump to prevent it from malfunctioning due to debris or stones. This means disassembling the pump. You can use the instructions provided at the time of purchase to help you with disassembly and reassembly (both outdoor and indoor pumps).

Also, if your pump has a flow rate that can be adjusted, the settings should be noted before any disassembly. After that, you can now use hot water, washing-up liquid and a toothbrush, preferably an old one. All that remains is to soak the parts in bleach and you’re done.

Inhibiting the spread of algae

Another important part of cleaning a fountain is controlling algae. You can use a water treatment product to do this, without fearing for animals, birds and plants. However, fish are not always safe. So keep the dose low.

The use of accessories for fountain maintenance

There are a number of accessories for maintaining a fountain. For example, you can buy a landing net to remove leaves, twigs and other debris from the pond.