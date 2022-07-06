How do You Choose the Actuator that Lifts the Most?

You can use linear actuators with ease if you learn the proper steps. In addition, the actuators offer the best cost-efficiency deal because you can break them down into individual parts that you can use more easily. Here are some considerations when choosing a heavy-duty actuator.

1. The Actuator’s Ratings

When buying a heavy duty linear actuator, you’ve probably noticed that they come in different models. They vary from model to model. The best way to figure out what fits you is by lucking at their ratings. They help you decide which one is right for your application. If it doesn’t meet the criteria for heavy-duty status as indicated by its rating, then there’s no need to pay extra money for something that won’t work well in your application.

The ratings have to do with how much force the actuator can take before it ceases to function correctly. That being said, if you’re looking at a 10kW (kilowatt) rating, the actuator can withstand 10kW of pressure without breaking down. However, if it only holds up to 5kW of pressure, it will break down if more than 5kW is applied.

2. Determine Your Application’s Requirements

When choosing a heavy-duty linear actuator, you want to consider the application and how you will use it. For example, if your application is a motion control system that needs to lift heavy objects, you should look for a high-capacity model with a large line diameter and stroke length. On the other hand, if your application is more focused on moving particular objects, you may want to choose an actuator with fewer features and less power output. Make your life easier by tailoring all these choices to your needs.

3. The Form of the Actuator

The most common linear actuators are servo-hydraulic, pneumatic, and hydraulic-servo. Each of these needs to be considered when choosing a linear actuator for your application.

Servo-hydraulic actuators are more expensive than other types and may not be as efficient at lifting heavy loads. They rely too much on the motor’s inertia to provide power.

Pneumatic actuators are cheaper than servo-hydraulic or hydraulic-servo actuators but may have smaller footprint requirements.

Hydraulic-servo actuators require large amounts of space and are often more expensive than any other actuator because they need a separate power source from the motor itself.

4. The Load Movement Type

The load movement type determines how much force is needed to move the load. For example, lever actuators have a counterweight that moves up and down, while piston actuators have pistons that move up and down or side-to-side when actuated.

When choosing between these two actuators, consider which one will be best for your application. For example, suppose you need to lift a large amount of weight with a lever actuator but only move it vertically. In that case, you should consider using a piston instead of a lever because it will be more efficient than using an actuator with a heavy load over time.

5. The Linear Motion Required

You might be tempted to choose a heavy-duty linear actuator with bells and whistles. However, those extra features are unnecessary if your application only requires lifting a small amount of weight. You’ll have more space between the rotational axis and the load and won’t need as much power or speed.

If your application requires lifting most of its weight close to the ground, then it’s best to choose an electric linear actuator. This type is typically more expensive than its gas-powered counterpart, but it also saves you time and money by eliminating maintenance costs associated with fuel consumption.

6. The Load

If the lift capacity of your actuator is limited by the weight of the object being lifted, it will be less effective in moving heavy objects. Therefore, when choosing a linear actuator for your application, it is important to consider the weight and size of the lifted object. The heavier the object, the more strain on your actuator and motor.

7. Speed and Stroke Requirements

A slow, low-speed linear actuator can lift a lighter load. For example, a low-speed linear actuator is right for you if you need to raise a truck or move something onto a cargo ship; a fast-speed linear actuator might be better suited.

Bottom Line

These are some of the most important seven aspects you should consider when choosing a heavy-duty actuator. But, of course, the difference between a good and a bad execution resides in the kind and type of tools and accessories you rely on. So, be sure to make just the best out of the best choices!