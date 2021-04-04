Instagram is one of the biggest social media platforms in the world. In the last few years, it has skyrocketed to over 1 billion users worldwide. A quarter of the world’s population is present on the social media site. With so many users onboard, businesses and brands have started to market their services on Instagram as well.

Due to the ease of tapping into their large community and the low cost of advertising on social media, Instagram can be one of the most powerful yet often overlooked money makers for your business. If you want to market your brand, you should definitely start with Instagram.

However, starting is always the most difficult part. It is hard to get new followers as a fresh account, and harder to get your voice out there without a solid following to back you up. So if you are struggling to get started, here are a few things you can do, and this is how Instagram can be used to market your brand.

Use Hashtags

One of the most important tools on Instagram for you to get noticed is the proper use of hashtags. With strategized use of hashtags, you can leverage on the algorithm to market your content to your proper target audience.

However, hashtagging is not as easy as it sounds. It takes a lot of time to master the art of optimal hashtagging and coming up with ones that will reach the right people, and generate business.

Fortunately for you, there are apps and services that make this as easy as pie. Services such as Task Ant help you create the perfect Instagram hashtags for your business, and then connects you to the right clientele at the right time. With Task Ant, all the heavy lifting of using Instagram to market your brand is already done for you!

Know your audience

The first hard and fast rule of successful marketing is to know your audience. With an awareness of your target demographic, you are able to fine tune your adverts and outreach to maximize your conversion and follower base increase.



When you know your audience, think about the types of content you want to put out. How it resonates with them, what hashtags could be used, what the tone of voice is used, and gradually gain more followers that are not only organic, but completely loyal to your brand.

You can go further and research your audience base and their preferences, along with your competitors and friendly businesses through analytics, which also lets you measure your progress as compared to others in a quantifiable way.

Suggest Products

The primary purpose for users that have an Instagram account is to be entertained. They want something that does not require a lot of attention, fast, and gives them a chuckle. This is why just advertising products or telling followers what to buy is not an efficient method of marketing online. In fact, it might even end up being detrimental and making people unfollow you.

Instead of hard selling, many successful companies market their product through engagement and humor. They create unique, relatable and shareable content. Their followers are not prompted to buy any products, but they feel the need to either share it or buy it because of the amount of quality in the content.

Also, another effective way is to show users how your product works and identify a problem that everyone in the world can relate to, and provide a solution for this headache through your products.

Use All Resources Available

There are a ton of unused or unknown resources available at your fingertips that make marketing your brand on Instagram so much easier. For example, you can show content through at least 5 different aspects of the platform. Reels, stories, videos, live shows and Instagram TV, just to name a few.

All of these outlets should be heavily utilized instead of sticking to just posting images and expecting a growth of followers. That is because, by posting different types of content, engagement throughout the board is increased, especially when you decide to use video format as survey shows that Instagram users prefer that over any other mediums.

While posting alone is fine, it will not net you as much attention or exposure as you want. To truly be effective at marketing your business, you have to use everything Instagram offers to you.