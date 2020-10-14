Do’s and Don’ts: How Men Should Dress During Summer

Time is going by, and each season there is a particular indication on how to dress. Since things are moving forward, it is time for men to step up their fashion. People opt to wear thicker fabrics, subtle patterns, and darker colors for the winter and fall season. While for summer and spring, people like to stick with bold prints, brighter colors, and light fabrics. The items are mostly available in a Woman’s Clothing and a Man’s Clothing section.

There is no reason for men to look dull and not have any fun juices during the summer season. Summer is the perfect time for men to get out of their comfort zone and think about embracing new summer outfits. It is also the season to celebrate and adopt lazy, long, sun-filled days.

Even if it is summer, it is not an excuse for men to wear fewer clothes to look bad. It is already understood that some men do not have the leisure to invest in particular items. Of course, it is also the time to stand out while having fun. It doesn’t matter how much is the budget or time men have. Here are the items that will help men in standing out from the crowd.

The Accessories

Since the temperature is rising and some men have restrictions in the clothes that they wear. Accessories can give impact to the simple clothes that men are wearing. The fine details are also essential to complete a look. Numerous summer-ready accessories can help heighten men’s fashion.

Watches

When it comes to accessories, nothing tops watches. Having a watch can complement your style. Try pairing a watch like a Breguet with a plain white shirt, shorts, and even flip-flops. It might not be much, but you’ll look extremely cool without all the additional bling.

Hats

With summer, the heat will certainly be up. Always have protection from the heat by wearing a hat. Don’t wear bonnets or other heavy-fabric headwear as it’ll only raise the temperature on your head. If possible, try wearing trucker caps or visors as they’re breathable and allowing air to pass freely.

The Shirts

Since it is summer, sweating a lot is expected. There is nothing a man can do to tame the sweats. However, choosing the appropriate fabric can allow the skin to breathe and prevent the body from overheating.

It is advisable to avoid fabrics such as polyester, rayon, and nylon, especially if a man doesn’t want to be a sweaty mess. Those fabrics don’t absorb sweat, and they trap heat, which can cause a cocooned-like feeling with the body’s heat. It is best if men will stick with summer-friendly materials.

Cotton is ideal for summer because it is durable, breathable, soft, and a natural moisture absorber. It is perfect for savvy pieces like tank tops and t-shirts, where men would want to retain a garment’s silhouette and sharp cut.

The Shorts

A pair of shorts is a special item for summer. It can make one look or feel preppy, lightweight, and fresh. Men must ensure that they avoid the awful stage since it can give bad publicity to their fashion style. Here are some guidelines that men should follow to avoid looking lousy while wearing shorts.

Don’t go too short. It is ideal for shorts to have a length just above the knee. Anything that goes higher will look a little awkward. The public doesn’t need to see the wearer’s legs no matter how great it is, and no one wants to see much of the thigh when the person is in public.

Keep things trim. Both baggy and super-tight shorts are not ideal for summer. Men need to wear shorts that will let them feel the breeze in their nether regions.

The Shoes

Loafers are the perfect shoes that men can wear during the warmer months. It is classic footwear that men wore for years already. Loafers’ versatility makes it the best footwear because it works in any outfit.

Leather loafers look perfect for simple outfits. However, it can get a little hot. Men must invest in no-show socks for them to avoid sweaty and smelly feet. Or men can choose a softer and breathable pair of suede loafers design to prevent sweaty feet. There is no restriction for a casual or formal look when it comes to men’s summer fashion.

Bonus Fashion Tip: Wear loafers with some oxford shirts and summer shorts. Men can wear their fave jeans, a plain t-shirt, and slip a pair of loafers for a more casual look. Additionally, you can also wear flip-flops for that comfy, breezy feeling you get in between your toes.

Dress Comfortably

Since we’re in the middle of summer, we all have to dress accordingly. Why wear a heavy coat when you’re out at the beach? Not only will you feel the intense heat, but you’ll also be the stock of all jokes to come. Kidding aside, wear something you’ll feel comfortable with, and you’ll enjoy all the things that summer has to offer.