Want to perform a clean installation of macOS Monterey on your Mac? Here’s how to download and install a new copy of each of Apple’s operating system versions for laptops and desktops (Monterey, Big Sur, Catalina, Mojave, High Sierra, El Capitan, or Yosemite).

The new version of Apple’s macOS Monterey operating system is already official since October 25, 2021, so you can proceed with the installation if you have a compatible computer.

There are many advantages provided by the new system, related to FaceTime, the renewed design of the Safari browser, and new features associated with its interface with functions of ‘Universal Control’ and ‘Shortcuts.’’

Should you do a simple system update, or is it better to do a new and clean installation? This article explains how to perform a clean installation of macOS and the recommendation if you do not want to drag duplicate files or background processes.

A Bootable Pendrive with the latest macOS (In this article, we are focusing on Big Sur) A Backup of your Data

How to do a clean installation of macOS using a bootable USB

The first step is to insert the Pendrive and format it. If you’re planning to install the latest version of macOS, you will need the ISO Image file to create a bootable disk. So, let’s say you want to install macOS Big Sur. Here are the steps:

Download macOS Big Sur ISO File



– Download macOS Catalina ISO Download UUByte and create the bootable media Backup your MAC

We are now ready to install the copy of macOS from the installation drive on our Mac. If you want to perform a fresh installation (and completely erase your Mac), it’s time to reformat your Mac’s startup drive.

Connect your bootable drive. Start or restart your Mac while holding down the ‘Option’ (Alt) key. This will take you to the ‘Startup Manager.’’ Choose to install your chosen version of macOS from the external drive. Select ‘Disk Utility. Select the startup disk of your Mac, probably the so-called Macintosh HD or Home. Click ‘Erase’. Wait for your startup disk to format Go back to the main menu of ‘Utilities’ and choose ‘Install macOS.’’ Choose your home drive as the location to install macOS

Once the installation is complete, you can restore apps and settings from your backup or manually download them.

Conclusion

I hope this guide on how to do a clean installation of macOS was easy and helpful. If you face any issues, please comment down below.

