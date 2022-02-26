How to download, install Android Studio on Windows 11

Microsoft recently introduced the long-awaited Windows Subsystem for Android for Windows 11. The company released several documents related to integrating with the Amazon Appstore and developing Android apps on Windows using the native Android subsystem.

However, unlike typical Bleeding Edge features, the Windows 11 Dev Channel doesn’t have official access to early previews of Android apps. For now, not only will you need to be signed up for the beta channel, but your PC region must also be set to the United States. Aside from these “soft” restrictions, you can only run a small set of Android apps published on the Amazon Appstore that are approved by Microsoft and Amazon at this time.

If you're in the stable or development channel of Windows 11 and don't want to change the update channel to run Android apps, you'll be glad to know that the current version of Windows Subsystem for Android comes with unsupported builds without any modifications. Also, it can be easily installed and run on legacy platforms. It's also possible to download Android apps using ADB, which means you can enjoy all the bells and whistles without being limited to the Amazon Appstore offerings.

Windows 11 Preview Edition includes native support for the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA), which allows you to run Android apps on your PC without the use of third-party emulators. You can only download programs from the Amazon Appstore at the moment because support for other stores is not available.

The Amazon Appstore isn’t as big as the Google Play Store, and only a select selection of Android apps are available for download on Windows 11. Fortunately, you can bypass the WSA manager by using the command-line tool to install Android apps. . and even run Windows Subsystem for Android on non-Insider PCs. There is a simpler method to achieve this if you don’t want to use the command line (which can be difficult for beginners).

It is a third-party open source package manager exclusively designed for Windows Subsystem for Android, as the name suggests. Serves as a user interface and runs ADB commands in the background to install Android apps; it also uses the default port, so you don’t have to modify anything in the application or WSA.

WSA PacMan is a graphical user interface for ADB commands and is based on the native WSA of the operating system, so you only need to configure WSA once.

To get started, you'll need a device that supports Android Subsystem for Linux and is running Windows 11. Second, make sure Subsystem for Android is installed or enabled, and the debugging option is enabled. The package manager will not be able to install programs on your device if this is not done.

How to install Android apps with GUI

Head over to the Github release page and download WSA PacMan.

The PackMan application will automatically connect to the WSA because it uses the default port 58526 for debugging.

As you can see from the screenshot above, WSA PacMan has a simple interface and you just need to locate the APK file you want to run.

If you followed the steps correctly and selected the APK file, you should see an installation wizard similar to the native installer included with the operating system.

You can open installed apps just like you would any other Windows app. Apps installed by the package manager will appear in your Start menu and can be pinned to the taskbar.