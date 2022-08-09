How to Download TikTok Videos with SssTikvideo Easily?

Downloading TikTok videos using a downloader website can certainly be an option if you still want to stick to a more effective method of using an online website instead of a video downloader application. Using an online website is arguably a better way because you don’t even need to set aside some space on the device you’re using or download and install certain applications.

Nowadays, you can find so many apps to download TikTok videos. But to be honest, this method is less efficient than online websites, which work faster and lighter. One of the platforms we recommend is SssTikvideo. How to get TikTok video traffic.

So, how do you download TikTok to MP4 videos with SssTikvideo? And what are the advantages compared to other downloader applications and websites? Check out the full explanation below:

Video Downloader Application VS Website Online Downloader

Before we discuss in more detail about SssTikvideo, let’s first understand what download options we have. TikTok allows users to download videos for offline viewing. To accommodate this, TikTok has implemented the Save to Gallery feature to make it happen.

This feature works by simply clicking on an option in the video and then saving it to the TikTok Gallery, similar to the Downloads section you can find on YouTube. All the videos that you have downloaded can be viewed at any time, even when there is no internet connection.

But the problem is, for creators who want to re-edit a video, this option is not suitable for them. The presence of a watermark can make their videos look less professional. So, there is nothing better than looking for a method to download videos without a watermark.

Usually, the commonly known method is to use a downloader application. This kind of application works by copying the link from the original video and extracting it without any watermark. To use the downloader app, you must first install the app on your device, which may take longer.

As an alternative to this option, there is a method of downloading videos using online websites. By choosing this method, you will have a better way to download videos from TikTok without needing to install any app. These so-called online platforms work similarly to apps. They can download with the link of the video, and it will start downloading the video without any watermark at all.

This is a better option as users don’t have to spend their time and effort to find, download and install specific apps. All they need to do is open the site, paste the link, and get the results. It’s that simple method.

How to Use SssTikvideo on PC?

To download a video from TikTok using SssTikvideo, you can use any device that you can use to open a browser. On PC, SssTikvideo can also be accessed on PC devices.

The only difference is that you can visit the web version of TikTok to copy the link of the video you want to download. This is the preferred method compared to having an Android emulator, which takes time to install and customize everything.

So, here’s how to download videos on TikTok with SssTikvideo on PC:

Open the web version of TikTok Do the login process as usual Go to the main page, click Search or Search Find your favorite creators and go to their profiles Now, you can copy their profile link or select individual video links After you do that, go to the SssTikvideo website Then, paste the link that you copied earlier in the box provided, and select Download.

You just need to wait for the download to complete at this point. After you finish using the TikTok video download method with this SssTikvideo, you can find the results in the Downloads folder.

How to Use SssTikvideo on Smartphone?

The method is the same whether for Android or iPhone. Now that the TikTok application can be opened via a smartphone, you no longer need to open the TikTok website. To be able to use SssTikvideo and a similar application called SssTikTok, follow these easy steps:

To download videos from TikTok without having to install a downloader app,

Open the TikTok application on your smartphone first Select the favorite video that you want to download. If you have, now copy the link Go to the official website of SssTikvideo Paste the link, and select Download When the download process is complete, you can find the results in the Gallery or Download folder on your smartphone.

Well, that was how to download videos from TikTok using SssTikvideo. If there are questions that you still want to ask, don’t hesitate to enter them in the comment’s column, okay? See you later!