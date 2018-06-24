Spread the love











How to fix Galaxy S9 Plus Overheating Issue by Androidcure

Many of Samsung Galaxy Owners experience overheating problem. Today this article going to discuss how can we help to reduce overheating problem. Samsung Galxy devices are designed to automatically shut down once the phone exceeds a certain limit of temperature. This is to help reduce and protect phone internet components from damage due to this excessive temperature.

Problem: Overheating due to software bug or app?

Let assume your phone overheating problem is due to software bug or APP. there are 3 ways to reduce this software bug.

cache partition wipe

running phone on safe mode

factory/master reset

The first step you need to do is cache partition wipe. This is to ensure your device cleaned. You need to let your phone run on safe mode to ensure is the overheating issue caused by third party software. When safe mode is on, it will disallow all third party app to run on your phone. This will help you identify the problem.

Please read this article “How to turn on Safe Mode on Samsung Galaxy S9 Phone.“

If the overheating issue no occur during safe mode, this issue most likely is due to your third party app.

Next, using factory reset to bring all the phone original preset back to your phone. By using this default setting, hope will solve your overheating issue.

This is a Free Android app that help to clean up your phone. To clear your phone's cache and terminate all the background running apps. This will help with reduce your phone overheating.

If you have a little bit more budget, I would recommend you try this app.

Product features

Boost ram and speed up your phone, make your phone work faster.

Powerful clean cache.

Clean memory.

Clean task, clean processes.

Record recent boost.

System memory information.

Beautiful material design.

Check memory level is good or not.

Slide to remove tasks.

Don’t Forget Viruses

The overheating issue might caused by Malware as well. The Malware do not interested about your phone health as they want your device data only.

Get the pro antivirus on your phone to fight malware, this will help you overcome your overheating issue if your phone problem caused by Malware.

Below are some recommended Antivirus.

. <br /> <br /> <br />

Hope this article help you solve your phone overheating issues. Please comment below if you able to overcome your problem with all these methods.

