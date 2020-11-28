How to Learn About the Dark Side of Everything

There are more sides to each story. We may believe the side we say, but that doesn’t make it right. You can stay happy with lies or you can look for the truth. What you want is your choice, but you should know there are dark sides to most things we see or hear today. If you are a truth seeker, here is what you should do.

Follow Legit Platforms

There are some people in this world whose only goal is to spread real information and truth. One of such people is John Doe who has a popular website with unconventional and real stories. People write their experiences and share them with him. A team checks the authenticity of each story and share them with the readers. Follow such platforms to learn the truth from people who have personal experience.

Imagine the Worst-Case Scenario

One way to find the dark side of anything is to imagine the worst things that could be happening. Don’t believe it right away; just imagine and start research to see if it’s true. People might call it a pessimistic mindset, but it is realistic. You will find the ugliest of backgrounds in the cutest things.

Look for Other Opinions

When you hear a piece of news or story, try to find the story of the entity that was portrayed as a villain. See if they have published anything and what their counter-arguments are. If you don’t find anything published, try reaching out to them through email or other means.