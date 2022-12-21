How to Make a Car Not Smell of Marijuana

Intro

It’s no secret that a lot of people smoke marijuana.

What may be less well known is the fact that marijuana smoking can leave an unpleasant smell in a car, just like it can in your home and anywhere else you smoke or have marijuana.

If you’re one of the many people who use their car to smoke marijuana, here are just a few tips for making your car not smell like weed.

1. Ventilate the Vehicle

Start by opening all the windows and sunroof, as well as turning on the air conditioning system to its highest setting if available.

This will help to circulate fresh air throughout the car and begin to remove any smells that have built up over time.

2. Clean Surfaces

Be sure to clean all of the surfaces inside your vehicle, including seats, floor mats, carpets, door handles, cup holders and other areas where marijuana residue may have accumulated.

Use a combination of soap and water or an upholstery cleaner for tougher stains. Check out this guide on how to clean a car properly.

3. Use Odor Neutralizers

To fully eliminate any lingering cannabis smell in your car you can use an odor-neutralizing product or an enzyme-based odor eliminator.

Spray the solution over all of the surfaces in your vehicle and allow it to sit for a few hours before wiping down the interior with clean cloths.

4. Replace Air Freshener

Invest in high-quality car air fresheners that can help mask any remaining marijuana smell in your vehicle.

Be sure to use products that are specifically designed for vehicles and replace them every month or two to ensure your car stays fresh smelling.

5. Smoking Cessation

The best way to make sure your car never smells of marijuana again is to stop smoking altogether!

Or, at least stop smoking in your car. This may sound like an obvious suggestion, but avoiding smoking in the car can help to improve your car’s smell.

By making a conscious effort to quit smoking, you can help keep your vehicle smelling fresh for years to come.

6. Keep Up with Car Maintenance

Make sure to take your vehicle in for regular maintenance. As part of the service, your mechanic can check and clean the air filter and other interior components that may have been affected by marijuana smoke.

This will ensure that any hidden odors are eliminated from the car and that it remains smelling fresh.

7. Regular Deep Cleans

Having the carpets and upholstery of your car professionally cleaned can help to remove any hidden odors that may be lingering in the vehicle.

Make sure to use a company that specializes in cleaning vehicles so you know they have the right products for an effective job.

8. Consider Investing in an Air Purifier

To help keep your car smelling fresh all the time, consider investing in an air purifier.

This device can be plugged into any vehicle and will actively remove pollutants such as smoke particles, bacteria and other odors from the cabin. It is a great way to maintain a pleasant smell inside your vehicle at all times.

9. Keep It Clean

Finally, make sure to keep your car clean and free from food waste or any other materials that may cause bad odors.

Vacuum the floors and seats regularly and store any rubbish in an airtight container so that it doesn’t attract unwanted smells.

10. Keep a Window Open

Whenever possible, keep at least one window slightly open when the car is parked to allow air circulation.

This can help to dissipate any odors that might have accumulated in the interior and keep it smelling fresh.

It’s also worth considering parking your car away from high-traffic areas or places where smokers frequent to avoid any second-hand smoke entering the vehicle.

11. Use Natural Air Fresheners

Natural air fresheners such as essential oils are a great way to keep your car smelling fresh and free from marijuana odors.

Place a few drops of oil in a diffuser or on cotton wool pads, then place them in the vents throughout the cabin.

This will give your car a pleasant scent while also helping to eliminate any unwanted smells.

For more tips and tricks, read this Veriheal guide on how to get rid of cannabis smell.

Conclusion

By following these steps you can be sure that your vehicle never smells of marijuana again!

Plus, taking care of your car’s interior is a great way to maintain its resale value over time. So keep these tips in mind next time you need to freshen up the smell inside your car.