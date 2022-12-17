You may have been enjoying your day when you realize your disposable vape is just about to run out of juice. You take a few final puffs and then toss it in the trash, feeling disappointed.

But what if we told you there is a way to make your disposable vape last longer? Well, if you are curious about how to make your disposable vape last longer, we’ve mentioned some tips below. Keep reading this article to learn more about them!

1. Get Higher-Capacity Devices

Getting a higher-capacity disposable vape is helpful. These devices have larger tanks and extended battery life, so they can hold more e-liquid and last longer before needing to be replaced.

While it might seem counterintuitive, a higher nicotine level can help your disposable vape last longer. Why?

Well, that’s because higher nicotine levels produce less vapor, so your device won’t need to be refilled often. So, if you want more vape time out of your disposable, purchase one with a higher nicotine percentage like those offered by Pastel Cartel Esco Bars.

2. Use the Disposable Vape Less Often

When you use your disposable vape less often, you give the battery a chance to rest. The battery tends to last longer if it is not used all the time. In addition, by not using it frequently, you are allowing the coils to stay clean and the e-liquid to last longer.

Thus, if you want to make your disposable vape last longer, use it less often. You will be surprised to see how much longer it lasts. It is best to use your disposable only when you need it, rather than using it for extended periods.

3. Take Smaller Inhales

Another simple way to make your vape last longer is to take smaller inhales. It might sound like a no-brainer, but you would be surprised to know how many people take huge gulps of vapor when they vape. Not only does this waste a lot of the e-juice, but it also puts a lot of strain on the battery.

When you take smaller inhales, you use less juice from your disposable vape. It means your vape will last longer before you dispose of it. Thus, taking smaller inhales can make your vape last noticeably longer.

4. Do Not Let Your Device Get Overheated

If you want to make your disposable vape last longer, you need to be careful not to let it overheat.

When a vape becomes too hot, the battery can get damaged, and the coils can burn out. It will not only shorten the lifespan of your disposable but also make it less enjoyable to use.

So, you can do a few things to prevent your device from overheating. First, ensure to keep it in a cool, dry place. Second, avoid using it for extended periods.

5. Store the Device Under Optimum Conditions

Last but not least, make your disposable vape sustain longer by storing it at the correct temperature and humidity. If you store your device in a too-cold or too-hot environment, it can cause the battery to degrade faster. Also, storing your vape in a too-humid environment can cause the cartridge to leak.

So, if you shop premium disposable vape online, ensure to store it at room temperature. Also, you can store your vape in a moisture-free environment for enhanced longevity.

Final Thoughts

These 5 tips are the most effective ways to make your disposable vape last longer. Right from buying a higher-capacity device to using it appropriately, all help extend your disposable vape’s life.

Thus, by following these tips, you can enjoy your favorite disposable for a long time.