Today, more and more people are using laptops. Also, a laptop is used for various purposes like business purposes, personal purposes, etc. But the most essential part of a laptop is its webcam which enables you to make video calls or chat with others on social networking sites like Facebook, Skype, etc.

The camera is beneficial in making communication easier and faster among people living in distant places. This technology has made communication so easy that today people from distant countries can interact with each other as if they were physically present.

This article has mentioned some tips and tricks to configure your webcam to use it successfully without any problem.

There are mainly two ways by which how to open webcam in laptop successfully:

Use the built-in webcam on your laptop. Use an external web camera.

Use the built-in webcam in your laptop

The most interesting part of having a laptop is that you can use it for various purposes like business, education, etc. And suppose you are using a laptop that has already got its built-in webcam; in that case, you need not go anywhere looking out for other devices as this device makes it more straightforward, so configure it successfully.

Before starting the configuration process, few things should be kept in mind while configuring the built-in webcam. First, check whether or not your computer contains a built-in webcam. If yes, then click on the corner of the screen, and a webcam should be there. After that, right-click on the webcam and then select “Properties.” A new window will appear in which you need to un-check the option “Hide Extension for Known File Types” and can also un-check other unknown file types. This step is very important because you will not be able to open your webcam if not done so. After making changes, click on Ok and close all windows of the control panel with the help of Alt+F4 keys. Now go to devicetests.com to test your webcam. You could also go to any social networking site like Skype or Facebook to test your webcam. Just login into your account, and look at your camera settings where you are required to make a list of people who are allowed to see you through a webcam while using these sites.

If you want to do this, then first allow the site to use the camera, and after that, you can start a video chat or go on a video call.

Use an external webcam

If your laptop does not contain a built-in webcam, you will have to use an external webcam. External webcams are essential devices that help make communication faster among people living far away from each other.

So if you are looking forward to purchasing an external webcam, go out and buy it as soon as possible. If budget is not a problem with you, then choose the most expensive one but if money is short, choose according to one that suits your need.

Here are some tips and tricks by following which you can configure the external webcam successfully:

While configuring an external web camera, check the “Hide Extension for Known File Types” option and un-check all other unknown file types. This is because if this option remains checked, you will not be able to open your web camera. As it happens, when we click on the icon of the device in the control panel, a window appears asking us whether to allow or deny permission to use data from the microphone and after that, we choose “Deny.” Now our webcam will not function properly, and we do not get any images through it. Right-click on the USB cord which is attached to your laptop and select “Properties.” After doing this, go to the “Hardware” tab and click on the “Device Manager” option. Again click on the USB cord attached to your laptop and then right-click on its icon. After that, select “Properties” and again go to the “Driver” tab. Now, un-tick the option “Hide Driver for Devices.” As this option remains checked, you will not be able to use your web camera. Click Ok after making changes, close all windows of the control panel with the help of Alt+F4 keys. Now go to devicetests to test your webcam. You could also go to any social networking site like Skype or Facebook. Just login into your account, and look at your camera settings where you are required to make a list of people who are allowed to see you through a webcam while using these sites.

